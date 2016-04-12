As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Roger Annis, Michael Welch, John Helmer
This special episode of the Global Research News Hour convenes writer/researcher and editor of Newcoldwar.org with Moscow-based correspondent John Helmer. The subject is Ukraine in relation to Canadian foreign policy and the mis-steps by newly minted Foreign Affairs Minister Freeland.

This week’s guests discuss Trudeau’s apparent ‘slap-down’ of his Foreign Affairs Minister on the occasion of her appearance at the NATO meeting in Brussells, the international campaign against Russia, Canada’s enabling of the ultra-nationalist surge and the current NATO mission in Ukraine, and realistic prospects for peace in the eastern European country.
