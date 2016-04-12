No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This special episode of the Global Research News Hour convenes writer/researcher and editor of Newcoldwar.org with Moscow-based correspondent John Helmer. The subject is Ukraine in relation to Canadian foreign policy and the mis-steps by newly minted Foreign Affairs Minister Freeland.
This week’s guests discuss Trudeau’s apparent ‘slap-down’ of his Foreign Affairs Minister on the occasion of her appearance at the NATO meeting in Brussells, the international campaign against Russia, Canada’s enabling of the ultra-nationalist surge and the current NATO mission in Ukraine, and realistic prospects for peace in the eastern European country.
Interview by Michael Welch
Audio excerpt of Trudeau speech recorded and prepared by Michael Welch