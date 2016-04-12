Summary: This special episode of the Global Research News Hour convenes writer/researcher and editor of Newcoldwar.org with Moscow-based correspondent John Helmer. The subject is Ukraine in relation to Canadian foreign policy and the mis-steps by newly minted Foreign Affairs Minister Freeland.



This week’s guests discuss Trudeau’s apparent ‘slap-down’ of his Foreign Affairs Minister on the occasion of her appearance at the NATO meeting in Brussells, the international campaign against Russia, Canada’s enabling of the ultra-nationalist surge and the current NATO mission in Ukraine, and realistic prospects for peace in the eastern European country.