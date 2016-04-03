Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
We'll hear soulful sounds from Tanika Charles, get in a deep groove with Reuben Wilson, and hear the voice of James Baldwin in a moving track from Peabody & Sherman.
UpFront Soul #2017.15 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M
Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from "Soul Run"
Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from "Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk"
Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from "Stone Rollin'" on Columbia
Orlando Julius "Ijo Soul" from "Super Afro Soul" on Vampi Soul
The Meters "Yeah, You're Right" from "Look-Ka-Py-Py" on Rounder
Lee Fields & The Expressions "Magnolia" from "Emma Jean" on Truth & Soul Records
Peabody & Sherman "They've Always Known" from "James Baldwin EP" on Super Bro
Jimmy Ponder "Love Will Find a Way" from "Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk"
Rasheed Ali "Holiday" from "1968 Love Power!" on Digital Rain Factory
Roberta Flack "Compared to What" from "First Take" on Atlantic Records
Bernard Purdie "Funky Donkey" from "Soul Drums"
Maxine Brown "Sugar Dumplin'" from "Out of Sight" on Sony Japan
Nina Simone "Isn't It a Pity" from "The Essential Nina Simone" on RCA
Hour 2
Saun & Starr "In the Night" from "Saun & Starr" on Dap-Tone
1619 Bad Ass Band "I Am Mine" from "1619 Bad Ass Band"
Pastor TL Barrett & The Youth for Christ Choir "It's Me O Lord" from "Like a Ship"
Michele Thomas "Big Brother" from "Messenger"
Ahmad Jamal "M.A.S.H. Theme" from "M*A*S*H (Soundtrack)" on Legacy/Columbia
Esquerita "On Broadway" from "Sinner Man: The Lost Session" on Norton
Nona Hendryx "Winning" from "Nona Hendryx" on Epic
Bobbye Hall "Voyeur" from "Body Language for Lovers" on 20th Century Records
Joan Armatrading "Let It Last" from "To The Limit" on A&M
Joshua Nelson & The Klezmatics "Elijah Rock" from "Brother Moses Smote the Water" on Piranha
Mahalia Jackson "He Was Alone" from "Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967" on Legacy
Miles Davis "My Man's Gone Now" from "Porgy & Bess"
Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA