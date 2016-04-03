Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.15 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from "Soul Run"

Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from "Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk"

Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from "Stone Rollin'" on Columbia

Orlando Julius "Ijo Soul" from "Super Afro Soul" on Vampi Soul

The Meters "Yeah, You're Right" from "Look-Ka-Py-Py" on Rounder

Lee Fields & The Expressions "Magnolia" from "Emma Jean" on Truth & Soul Records

Peabody & Sherman "They've Always Known" from "James Baldwin EP" on Super Bro

Jimmy Ponder "Love Will Find a Way" from "Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk"

Rasheed Ali "Holiday" from "1968 Love Power!" on Digital Rain Factory

Roberta Flack "Compared to What" from "First Take" on Atlantic Records

Bernard Purdie "Funky Donkey" from "Soul Drums"

Maxine Brown "Sugar Dumplin'" from "Out of Sight" on Sony Japan

Nina Simone "Isn't It a Pity" from "The Essential Nina Simone" on RCA

Hour 2

Saun & Starr "In the Night" from "Saun & Starr" on Dap-Tone

1619 Bad Ass Band "I Am Mine" from "1619 Bad Ass Band"

Pastor TL Barrett & The Youth for Christ Choir "It's Me O Lord" from "Like a Ship"

Michele Thomas "Big Brother" from "Messenger"

Ahmad Jamal "M.A.S.H. Theme" from "M*A*S*H (Soundtrack)" on Legacy/Columbia

Esquerita "On Broadway" from "Sinner Man: The Lost Session" on Norton

Nona Hendryx "Winning" from "Nona Hendryx" on Epic

Bobbye Hall "Voyeur" from "Body Language for Lovers" on 20th Century Records

Joan Armatrading "Let It Last" from "To The Limit" on A&M

Joshua Nelson & The Klezmatics "Elijah Rock" from "Brother Moses Smote the Water" on Piranha

Mahalia Jackson "He Was Alone" from "Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967" on Legacy

Miles Davis "My Man's Gone Now" from "Porgy & Bess"

Bob James "Night Crawler" from "Heads" on CBS

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA