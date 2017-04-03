Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Debuts fr. Vieux Farka Toure, Kobo Town & Te Vaka. Spanning the globe through music - World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Amazones d'Afrique - Doona
Vieux Farka Toure - Bonheur INST
En Karma - She Kills CANCON
Roberto Lopez -Quiebra-Canto CANCON
Janka Nabay - Bubu Dub
Brownout - Iron Man INST
J Boog - Nuh Wan Dat
Galactic - Cineramascope
Bebel Gilberto - Bring Back The Love
KoboTown - King Sugar CANCON
Mon Rivera - Ya Llego (Capt. Planet remix)
Liber Teran - Te Amargo (feat. Romina Guardino)
Te Vaka - Oku Aho La