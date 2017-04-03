As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Debuts fr. Vieux Farka Toure, Kobo Town & Te Vaka. Spanning the globe through music - World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Amazones d'Afrique - Doona
Vieux Farka Toure - Bonheur INST
En Karma - She Kills CANCON
Roberto Lopez -Quiebra-Canto CANCON
Janka Nabay - Bubu Dub
Brownout - Iron Man INST
J Boog - Nuh Wan Dat
Galactic - Cineramascope
Bebel Gilberto - Bring Back The Love
KoboTown - King Sugar CANCON
Mon Rivera - Ya Llego (Capt. Planet remix)
Liber Teran - Te Amargo (feat. Romina Guardino)
Te Vaka - Oku Aho La

