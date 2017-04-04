Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Just like the start of April expect a little of everything on Celt In A Twist, Cdn Celts celebrate w/ The Joy of Cooking and Glasses To The Sky!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Sidh - All In One Day INST
Stevie Dunne - Bolies Road INST
Old Man Luedecke - Joy Of Cooking CANCON
Irish Moutarde - Glasses To The Sky CANCON
Basco - The Tribulations Of Svendborg Stadtmusicus INST
Enter The Haggis - Murphy's Ashes INST CANCON
Salsa Celtica - Rolling Road
Tarras - The Seige
Lost Bayou Ramblers - Carolina Blues
Melisande - Angelique CANCON
The Real McKenzies - Old Becomes New CANCON
Cassie & Maggie - The King's Shilling CANCON
Feufollet - A Saint-Martin
John McCusker - Wabazi Heaven