As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 BCFM Drivetime 
 Bristol named best place to live for 2017 by The Times
 Weekly Program
 
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
First hour: News review: with Labour Councillor Estella Ticknell. Film studies; Lockleaze issues – Metrobus and deer stuck between fences – Bristol traffic problems and public transport; Bristol named best place to live for 2017 by The Times; Ryanair threatening to halt flights after Brexit – can Brexit be stopped? - exploitation of migrant labour, macro-economics; firms can BAN workers from wearing headscarves and other religious symbols under EU ruling; documentary reveals how nothing has changed for city's housing crisis since Cathy Come Home - today's families are facing same situations that shocked the nation revealed in Ken Loach's landmark 1966 drama – local housing problems, history of British housing policy; UK house price growth weakest since 2013; Ken Loach's Bafta acceptance speech for 'I, Daniel Blake'; the 5 Tory benefit cuts taking force this week that could affect YOU - Labour in-fighting; John Platt will never plead guilty to taking his child on holiday in term time – free schools and academies; funding cuts due far all schools – www.schoolcuts.org.uk website funding cuts schools; Trump bombing Syrian base after chemical attack; EU says Murdoch can own 100% of SKY TV; media consolidation both sides of the Atlantic under Trump, FCC relaxing rules of owning TV companies in US.

  Download Program Podcast
00:57:00 English
 
  View Script
    
Estella Ticknell  00:57:00  128Kbps mp3
(54MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
   