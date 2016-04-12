As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 State Of The City reports 
 Investigation into 22nd March Westminster Attack
 Weekly Program
 
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Second hour: Investigative reports: Syria chemical weapons attack in Idlib province and last month's Westminster Attack. Syria: Trump sends missiles to Syrian Shayrat airbase and shortly after ISIS invades base – coordinated? Sarin gas attack blamed on Assad without any investigation; various evidence attack could be deliberately staged by the West; MSF says two different types of gas – chlorine and sarin were there; boundaries of Syria to be redrawn? Theresa May's husband works for Capital Group that invests in arms companies; Defence Secretary Michael Fallon on BBC Radio 5 Live discussing Syria; UN peace talks beginning in Geneva – suspicious timing for chemical attack? Goutha chemical attack by rebels; Does Assad have support of most of Syrian population? NATO report; Israeli foreign policy; geopolitics of oil and money. Westminster Bridge Attack: Alan Buttle discusses his film he made for You Tube about attack; Daniel Sandford's report on day of attack – two suspects? Shoot to kill policy; clip from Alan's film about photographers at scene; terror groups run by intelligence services; armed police outside Houses of Parliament stopped two months ago and CCTV there stopped June last year; NATO and false flag terrorism; attacker Khalid Masood had connections to Saudi Arabia; Tommy Robinson, former leader of EDL, was at the scene; picture of two clean knives at scene with no blood on them. Ravi Zacharias, discusses post-modernism, and changing the meaning of words overnight.

  Download Program Podcast
00:56:00 English
 
  View Script
    
Alan Buttle  00:56:00  128Kbps mp3
(52MB) Stereo		 44 Download File...
   