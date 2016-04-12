Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: Syria chemical weapons attack in Idlib province and last month's Westminster Attack. Syria: Trump sends missiles to Syrian Shayrat airbase and shortly after ISIS invades base – coordinated? Sarin gas attack blamed on Assad without any investigation; various evidence attack could be deliberately staged by the West; MSF says two different types of gas – chlorine and sarin were there; boundaries of Syria to be redrawn? Theresa May's husband works for Capital Group that invests in arms companies; Defence Secretary Michael Fallon on BBC Radio 5 Live discussing Syria; UN peace talks beginning in Geneva – suspicious timing for chemical attack? Goutha chemical attack by rebels; Does Assad have support of most of Syrian population? NATO report; Israeli foreign policy; geopolitics of oil and money. Westminster Bridge Attack: Alan Buttle discusses his film he made for You Tube about attack; Daniel Sandford's report on day of attack – two suspects? Shoot to kill policy; clip from Alan's film about photographers at scene; terror groups run by intelligence services; armed police outside Houses of Parliament stopped two months ago and CCTV there stopped June last year; NATO and false flag terrorism; attacker Khalid Masood had connections to Saudi Arabia; Tommy Robinson, former leader of EDL, was at the scene; picture of two clean knives at scene with no blood on them. Ravi Zacharias, discusses post-modernism, and changing the meaning of words overnight.