As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Global Research News Hour 
 Global Research News Hour Episode 166
 Weekly Program
 Eva Bartlett, Michael Welch, Steven Gowans
 CKUW news  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
On this week's Global Research News Hour, we attempt to separate myth and reality when it comes to reporting on the situation in Syria.
We start with a conversation with Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett. She has reported from Gaza during the Israeli assaults there in 2008/9 and 2012. And since April 2014, she has travelled to various parts of Syria no less than six times, including four visits to the ravaged city of Alleppo. Her reports are at odds with the common Western narrative about the Syrian peoples' victimhood under Assad and the threat he and the Russian government pose to the welfare of civilians in the country. She shares with listeners her on the ground reports and allow her to respond to the attacks she has received from so-called fact-checking bodies seeking to discredit her.
We then hear from Steven Gowans. The Ottawa based author of the 'What's Left' blog and of the new book "Washington's Long War on Syria" gives listeners a breakdown of the nature of the so-called revolution against Assad, the myth of it originating in non-violent protests, and the actual reasons for Washington's involvement in the country.
INterviews by Michael Welch
Repeat of broadcast from Jan 13, 2017

  Download Program Podcast
00:59:29 English
 
  View Script
    
 00:59:29  128Kbps mp3
(42MB) Mono		 24 Download File...
   