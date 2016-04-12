Summary: On this week's Global Research News Hour, we attempt to separate myth and reality when it comes to reporting on the situation in Syria.

We start with a conversation with Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett. She has reported from Gaza during the Israeli assaults there in 2008/9 and 2012. And since April 2014, she has travelled to various parts of Syria no less than six times, including four visits to the ravaged city of Alleppo. Her reports are at odds with the common Western narrative about the Syrian peoples' victimhood under Assad and the threat he and the Russian government pose to the welfare of civilians in the country. She shares with listeners her on the ground reports and allow her to respond to the attacks she has received from so-called fact-checking bodies seeking to discredit her.

We then hear from Steven Gowans. The Ottawa based author of the 'What's Left' blog and of the new book "Washington's Long War on Syria" gives listeners a breakdown of the nature of the so-called revolution against Assad, the myth of it originating in non-violent protests, and the actual reasons for Washington's involvement in the country.