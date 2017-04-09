As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Radio Free Radical 
 
 Weekly Program
 Multiple producers / presenters
 Radio Free Radical  
 Attribution (by) 
Offering you the very best of alternative, independent political / social justice championing / status quo-challenging audio media live-streamed from our website (radiofreeradical.org) and NOW IN MP3 HERE ON RADIO4ALL! 12 HOURS OF PROGRAMMING IN JUST THREE FILES! It's all yours!
OUR SCHEDULE

FILE 1

1. Talk Nation Radio
2. Counterspin
3. Radio Ecoshock
4. Elect. Intifada Podcast
5. Between the Lines
6. Mumia abu Jamal / Sean Swain Essays
7. Global Research Newshour / Michael Slate Show

FILE 2

8. Flashpoints / Guns and Butter
9. New World Notes
10. Taylor Report / 9-11 Wake-Up Call
11. Building Bridges
12. This Way Out
13. Against the Grain

FILE 3

14. This week in Radical History / Takes on the World
15. This Week in Palestine
16. Unwelcome Guests / Bristol Coop Radio / Voices of Middle
East and North Africa
17. TUC Radio
18. Pot Pouree (various, rotational)
SCHEDULE RUNS MONDAY TO SUNDAY, except THIS WEEK IN PALESTINE, which runs THURSDAY TO WEDNESDAY. Also, GUNS AND BUTTER replaces FLASHPOINTS on THURSDAY.
Website: www.radiofreeradical.org

PLEASE DOWNLOAD ALL our files below, to enjoy a FULL LISTENING EXPERIENCE!

00:00:00 English 2017-04-09
 Bohemia
