 "if you run on grandpa, you have to answer for grandpa."
 David Jacobs, labour and international human rights lawyer
Chrystia Freeland's grandfather 'inspired' her, and was used as part of her electoral campaign. But Freeland's grandfather was also a Nazi collaborator who ran an anti-Semitic newspaper under Hans Frank.

Freeland is not guilty of the sins of the (grand)father, but as Taylor indicates, "if you run on grandpa, you have to answer for grandpa." Freeland says she wants to keep the 'flame burning,' but which flames are these? You can find flames on the torches of Bandera-supporters marching in Ukraine right now.

The Minister has not clarified her thoughts on the matter, which concerns us all, since Canada is sending additional troops to Ukraine. At the same time, fascist-sympathizers there are also antagonizing Poland.

Phil discusses the relevant history, and David Jacobs joins the story to discuss the media's distortion of the issue.
00:22:30 English 2017-04-03
