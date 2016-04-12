Credits: This week we hear a post-general election analysis from Jack Hazledean who's an organiser at Bristol People's Assembly, interviewed by Imogen Sewotka. Somehow Jeremy Corbyn has managed to mobilise millions of young people as supporters and got many more to register to vote too/ It does seem like a new politics is sweeping the country of genuine intentions replacing words for the first time since Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson resigned in 1976. Since then the Labour party has moved to the right, but it seems now the return to its socialist roots could change British politics forever.

Retired bricklayer Tom Cook is active in one of Bristol City Council's Tenant's Associations and he joins Bristol City Council's Cabinet Member for Homes Paul Smith to discuss Ladbroke Grove's Grenfell House tower block fire. Tom was one of the people who campaigned strongly against the introduction of Tenant Management Organisations (TMOs) responsible for Grenfell House, in Bristol back around 2009 which was being pushed by Liberal Democrats such as councillor Mike Popham and Cheryl Anne. He points out that TMOs are not actually run by tenants, who form a 1/3 minority on the board, and Paul Smith explains that with TMOs lines of accountability are blurred making it easier to shift blame around when things go wrong. Tom insists managers at Harvey Fabrications, responsible for the installation of flammable cladding on Grenfell Tower, must have known what they were doing could have caused a devastating fire.

Asked whether there had been any noticable improvement to involving tenants in managing Council homes in the year since Labour Mayor Marvin Rees was elected Tom says: "No."

