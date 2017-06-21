As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Global A Go-Go 
 Music from around the world in the universal language of groove
 Bill Lupoletti  
British and Irish folk-rock; the music of Oumou Sangare, probably Africa's most influential female musician today; qawwali meets jazz and rock; some stunning new Afrobeat from Switzerland
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Sandy Denny | England UK | You Never Wanted Me | Alex Campbell & Friends | Saga | 1967
June Tabor & Oysterband | England UK | Bonny Bunch Of Roses | Ragged Kingdom | Topic | 2011

The Pogues | England UK | The Body Of An American | Poguetry In Motion | Stiff | 1986
Carbon Leaf | RVA USA | Bloody Good Bar Fight Song | Ghost Dragon Attacks Castle | Constant Ivy | 2013
Flogging Molly | USA-Ireland | The Hand Of John L. Sullivan | Life Is Good | Vanguard | 2017

Oumou Sangare | Mali | Ah Ndiya | Moussolou | Elektra | 1989
Oumou Sangare | Mali | Fantan Ni Mone | Worotan | World Circuit | 1996

Oumou Sangare | Mali | Wele Wele Wintou | Seya | Nonesuch | 2009
Oumou Sangare | Mali | Kamelamba | Mogoya | No Format | 2017

Cornershop | England UK | Sleep On The Left Side | When I Was Born For The 7th Time | Luaka Bop | 1997
Kailash Kher & Kailasa | India | Dilruba | Yatra (Nomadic Souls) | Cumbancha | 2009

Rafiki Jazz | England UK-Pakistan-Israel-Egypt-Senegal-Brazil | Jhooli Laal Qalander | Har Dam Sahara | Riverboat | 2017
Rocqawali | Pakistan-Iran-Denmark | Fareeda | Sufi Spirit | Riverboat | 2017

Professor Wouassa | Switzerland | Mame Yala | Grow Yes Yes! | Matasuma | 2017

Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | The Camel | Live At Roundhouse London | The Drop | 2010

