June 21, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Summary: British and Irish folk-rock; the music of Oumou Sangare, probably Africa's most influential female musician today; qawwali meets jazz and rock; some stunning new Afrobeat from Switzerland

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Sandy Denny | England UK | You Never Wanted Me | Alex Campbell & Friends | Saga | 1967

June Tabor & Oysterband | England UK | Bonny Bunch Of Roses | Ragged Kingdom | Topic | 2011



The Pogues | England UK | The Body Of An American | Poguetry In Motion | Stiff | 1986

Carbon Leaf | RVA USA | Bloody Good Bar Fight Song | Ghost Dragon Attacks Castle | Constant Ivy | 2013

Flogging Molly | USA-Ireland | The Hand Of John L. Sullivan | Life Is Good | Vanguard | 2017



Oumou Sangare | Mali | Ah Ndiya | Moussolou | Elektra | 1989

Oumou Sangare | Mali | Fantan Ni Mone | Worotan | World Circuit | 1996



Oumou Sangare | Mali | Wele Wele Wintou | Seya | Nonesuch | 2009

Oumou Sangare | Mali | Kamelamba | Mogoya | No Format | 2017



Cornershop | England UK | Sleep On The Left Side | When I Was Born For The 7th Time | Luaka Bop | 1997

Kailash Kher & Kailasa | India | Dilruba | Yatra (Nomadic Souls) | Cumbancha | 2009



Rafiki Jazz | England UK-Pakistan-Israel-Egypt-Senegal-Brazil | Jhooli Laal Qalander | Har Dam Sahara | Riverboat | 2017

Rocqawali | Pakistan-Iran-Denmark | Fareeda | Sufi Spirit | Riverboat | 2017



Professor Wouassa | Switzerland | Mame Yala | Grow Yes Yes! | Matasuma | 2017



Fat Freddy's Drop | New Zealand | The Camel | Live At Roundhouse London | The Drop | 2010



