Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - I'm On My Way Back To The Old Home - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 - Bear Family



(break)



DANNY BARNES - John Hardy - Stove Up - Wendell World



DON STOVER - Rockwood Deer Chase - Things In Life - Rounder



EDDIE ADCOCK - Banjo Bop - Vintage Banjo Jam - Patuxent



(break)



KIM ROBINS - I'll Be Loving You - Raining In Baltimore - Pinecastle



DOUG FLOWERS (with Jim Iler & Randy Hayes) - Doug Flowers Favorites - Self



THE O'CONNOR BAND - Ruby, Are You Mad At Your Man? - O'Connor Band Live! - OMAC



(break)



THE JOHNSON MOUNTAIN BOYS - Granite Hill - Working Close - Rounder



(Del McCoury Band ID for Music for the Mountain)



THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - I'll Put On A Crown And Walk Around - The Promised Land - McCoury Music



FLASHBACK - Let Us Travel, Travel On - Foxhounds And Fiddles - Pinecastle



(break)



FLATT & SCRUGGS - Is There Room For Me - Flatt & Scruggs 1948-1959 - Bear Family



(Chris Jones ID for Music for the Mountain)



CHRIS JONES & THE NIGHT DRIVERS - Final Farewell- Lost Souls & Free Spirits: The Rebel Collection - Rebel



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Who'll Sing For Me - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



(break)



BLUE HIGHWAY - Two Coats - Another Night Of Waiting - Hay Holler



BALSAM RANGE - Row By Row - Papertown - Mountain Home



(break)



THE SELDOM SCENE - I've Come To Take You Home - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill



THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Angel Band - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)