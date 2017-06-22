Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - I'm On My Way Back To The Old Home - Bluegrass, 1950-1958 - Bear Family
(break)
DANNY BARNES - John Hardy - Stove Up - Wendell World
DON STOVER - Rockwood Deer Chase - Things In Life - Rounder
EDDIE ADCOCK - Banjo Bop - Vintage Banjo Jam - Patuxent
(break)
KIM ROBINS - I'll Be Loving You - Raining In Baltimore - Pinecastle
DOUG FLOWERS (with Jim Iler & Randy Hayes) - Doug Flowers Favorites - Self
THE O'CONNOR BAND - Ruby, Are You Mad At Your Man? - O'Connor Band Live! - OMAC
(break)
THE JOHNSON MOUNTAIN BOYS - Granite Hill - Working Close - Rounder
(Del McCoury Band ID for Music for the Mountain)
THE DEL MCCOURY BAND - I'll Put On A Crown And Walk Around - The Promised Land - McCoury Music
FLASHBACK - Let Us Travel, Travel On - Foxhounds And Fiddles - Pinecastle
(break)
FLATT & SCRUGGS - Is There Room For Me - Flatt & Scruggs 1948-1959 - Bear Family
(Chris Jones ID for Music for the Mountain)
CHRIS JONES & THE NIGHT DRIVERS - Final Farewell- Lost Souls & Free Spirits: The Rebel Collection - Rebel
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Who'll Sing For Me - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
(break)
BLUE HIGHWAY - Two Coats - Another Night Of Waiting - Hay Holler
BALSAM RANGE - Row By Row - Papertown - Mountain Home
(break)
THE SELDOM SCENE - I've Come To Take You Home - Like We Used To Be - Sugar Hill
THE STANLEY BROTHERS - Angel Band - Angel Band: Classic Mercury Recordings - Mercury
(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)