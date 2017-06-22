As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

JOHNNY CASH - Jackson - The Essential Johnny Cash - Columbia/Legacy

(break)

GEORGE JONES - Walk Through This World With Me - The Best Of George Jones: 1955-1967 - Rhino

LORETTA LYNN - What Kind Of Girl (Do You Think I Am?) - Honky Tonk Girl: The Loretta Lynn Collection - MCA

ERNEST TUBB - Jealous Loving Heart - The Legend And The Legacy - First Generation

BUCK OWENS - 'Til These Dreams Come True - Buck 'Em: The Music Of Buck Owns (1955-1967) - Omnivore

WILLIE NELSON (with Brandi Carlile) - Making Believe - To All The Girls... - Legacy

(break)

PATSY CLINE - Gotta Lot Of Rhythm In My Soul - In Care Of The Blues - Gusto

HANK WILLIAMS - I Just Don't Like This Kind Of Living - The Anthology - Not Now

CONNIE SMITH - Blue Heartaches - Long Line Of Heartaches - Sugar Hill

MERLE HAGGARD - The Fugitive - The Complete '60s Capitol Singles - Omnivore

DOLLY PARTON - Love Is Like A Butterly - The Ultimate Dolly Parton - RLG/BMG Heritage

TOM T. HALL - I Have Friends - Song In A Seashell - Mercury

BUDDY MILLER with DUANE EDDY - Sneaky Snake - I Love: Tom T. Hall's Songs Of Fox Hollow - Red Beet

(break)

GRATEFUL DEAD - Row Jimmy - Barton Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY MAY 77 - Rhino

DICK CONNETTE (with Ana Egge) - Too Sad For The Public, Vol. 1: Oyster Ice Cream Lemonade - Storysound

(break)

THE HEATHER PIERSON ACOUSTIC TRIO - Righteous Song - Singin' - Vessel

JANIE BARNETT & BLUE ROOM - Sweet Thursday - You See This River - Minor Regrets

THE MALVINAS - Crow - God Bless The Grass - Soona Songs

PIERCE EDENS - The Bells Of Marshall - Stripped Down Gussied Up - Self

(break)

TARA DENTE - Never Going Home - The Gleaner - Travianna

TERRY KLEIN - Better Luck Next Time - Great Northern - Self

ROBT SARAZIN BLAKE - Really Hard - Recitative - Same Room

JARED TYLER - Dressed In White - Dirt On Your Hands - Blue Alleluia

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

EDDIE ADCOCK - Theme From Exodus - Vintage Banjo Jam - Patuxent

THE FARM HANDS - The Old 109 - Colors - Pinecastle

DON STOVER - Long Chain Charlie And Moundsville - Things In Life - Rounder

THE O'CONNOR BAND - Little Maggie - O'Connor Band Live! - OMAC

(break)

MICHAEL KELLY - Color Factory - Color Factory - Self

SAM BAKER - Same Kind Of Blue - Land Of Doubt - Blue Limestone

HILLFOLK NOIR - Johnny's Last Run - Junkerpunch - Self

ADRIAN + MEREDITH - Birthday Cakes - More Than A Little - Self

TOM RUSSELL - Red Velvet - Play One More: The Songs Of Ian & Sylvia - True North

(break)

SONNY LANDRETH - The High Side - Recorded Live In Lafayette - Provogue

AMY HELM, CINDY MORGAN, & LEVI PARHAM - Orphans Of God - Treasure Of The Broken Land: The Songs Of Mark Heard - Storm Weathered

RICK DROST - Got A Little Corner - Turning The World - Self

SLAID CLEAVES - Drunken Barber's Hand - Ghost On The Car Radio - Candy House

PAUL CHASMAN with the GREAT GATLEYS - Big Daddy Blues - Old School - Bay View Arts

(break)

ANI DIFRANCO - Zizzing - Binary - Righteous Babe

IAN FOSTER - Postcards - Sleeper Years - If

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - Chaos And Clothes - The Nashville Sound - Southeastern

MICHAEL GAITHER - Outside The Gates Of Graceland - Hey Karma - Miracle Mile

(Outro ovr 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

2017-06-22
 Concord, New Hampshire
