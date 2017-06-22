Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



JOHNNY CASH - Jackson - The Essential Johnny Cash - Columbia/Legacy



(break)



GEORGE JONES - Walk Through This World With Me - The Best Of George Jones: 1955-1967 - Rhino



LORETTA LYNN - What Kind Of Girl (Do You Think I Am?) - Honky Tonk Girl: The Loretta Lynn Collection - MCA



ERNEST TUBB - Jealous Loving Heart - The Legend And The Legacy - First Generation



BUCK OWENS - 'Til These Dreams Come True - Buck 'Em: The Music Of Buck Owns (1955-1967) - Omnivore



WILLIE NELSON (with Brandi Carlile) - Making Believe - To All The Girls... - Legacy



(break)



PATSY CLINE - Gotta Lot Of Rhythm In My Soul - In Care Of The Blues - Gusto



HANK WILLIAMS - I Just Don't Like This Kind Of Living - The Anthology - Not Now



CONNIE SMITH - Blue Heartaches - Long Line Of Heartaches - Sugar Hill



MERLE HAGGARD - The Fugitive - The Complete '60s Capitol Singles - Omnivore



DOLLY PARTON - Love Is Like A Butterly - The Ultimate Dolly Parton - RLG/BMG Heritage



TOM T. HALL - I Have Friends - Song In A Seashell - Mercury



BUDDY MILLER with DUANE EDDY - Sneaky Snake - I Love: Tom T. Hall's Songs Of Fox Hollow - Red Beet



(break)



GRATEFUL DEAD - Row Jimmy - Barton Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY MAY 77 - Rhino



DICK CONNETTE (with Ana Egge) - Too Sad For The Public, Vol. 1: Oyster Ice Cream Lemonade - Storysound



(break)



THE HEATHER PIERSON ACOUSTIC TRIO - Righteous Song - Singin' - Vessel



JANIE BARNETT & BLUE ROOM - Sweet Thursday - You See This River - Minor Regrets



THE MALVINAS - Crow - God Bless The Grass - Soona Songs



PIERCE EDENS - The Bells Of Marshall - Stripped Down Gussied Up - Self



(break)



TARA DENTE - Never Going Home - The Gleaner - Travianna



TERRY KLEIN - Better Luck Next Time - Great Northern - Self



ROBT SARAZIN BLAKE - Really Hard - Recitative - Same Room



JARED TYLER - Dressed In White - Dirt On Your Hands - Blue Alleluia



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



EDDIE ADCOCK - Theme From Exodus - Vintage Banjo Jam - Patuxent



THE FARM HANDS - The Old 109 - Colors - Pinecastle



DON STOVER - Long Chain Charlie And Moundsville - Things In Life - Rounder



THE O'CONNOR BAND - Little Maggie - O'Connor Band Live! - OMAC



(break)



MICHAEL KELLY - Color Factory - Color Factory - Self



SAM BAKER - Same Kind Of Blue - Land Of Doubt - Blue Limestone



HILLFOLK NOIR - Johnny's Last Run - Junkerpunch - Self



ADRIAN + MEREDITH - Birthday Cakes - More Than A Little - Self



TOM RUSSELL - Red Velvet - Play One More: The Songs Of Ian & Sylvia - True North



(break)



SONNY LANDRETH - The High Side - Recorded Live In Lafayette - Provogue



AMY HELM, CINDY MORGAN, & LEVI PARHAM - Orphans Of God - Treasure Of The Broken Land: The Songs Of Mark Heard - Storm Weathered



RICK DROST - Got A Little Corner - Turning The World - Self



SLAID CLEAVES - Drunken Barber's Hand - Ghost On The Car Radio - Candy House



PAUL CHASMAN with the GREAT GATLEYS - Big Daddy Blues - Old School - Bay View Arts



(break)



ANI DIFRANCO - Zizzing - Binary - Righteous Babe



IAN FOSTER - Postcards - Sleeper Years - If



JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - Chaos And Clothes - The Nashville Sound - Southeastern



MICHAEL GAITHER - Outside The Gates Of Graceland - Hey Karma - Miracle Mile



(Outro ovr 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)