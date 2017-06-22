Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO
JOHNNY CASH - Jackson - The Essential Johnny Cash - Columbia/Legacy
(break)
GEORGE JONES - Walk Through This World With Me - The Best Of George Jones: 1955-1967 - Rhino
LORETTA LYNN - What Kind Of Girl (Do You Think I Am?) - Honky Tonk Girl: The Loretta Lynn Collection - MCA
ERNEST TUBB - Jealous Loving Heart - The Legend And The Legacy - First Generation
BUCK OWENS - 'Til These Dreams Come True - Buck 'Em: The Music Of Buck Owns (1955-1967) - Omnivore
WILLIE NELSON (with Brandi Carlile) - Making Believe - To All The Girls... - Legacy
(break)
PATSY CLINE - Gotta Lot Of Rhythm In My Soul - In Care Of The Blues - Gusto
HANK WILLIAMS - I Just Don't Like This Kind Of Living - The Anthology - Not Now
CONNIE SMITH - Blue Heartaches - Long Line Of Heartaches - Sugar Hill
MERLE HAGGARD - The Fugitive - The Complete '60s Capitol Singles - Omnivore
DOLLY PARTON - Love Is Like A Butterly - The Ultimate Dolly Parton - RLG/BMG Heritage
TOM T. HALL - I Have Friends - Song In A Seashell - Mercury
BUDDY MILLER with DUANE EDDY - Sneaky Snake - I Love: Tom T. Hall's Songs Of Fox Hollow - Red Beet
(break)
GRATEFUL DEAD - Row Jimmy - Barton Hall, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY MAY 77 - Rhino
DICK CONNETTE (with Ana Egge) - Too Sad For The Public, Vol. 1: Oyster Ice Cream Lemonade - Storysound
(break)
THE HEATHER PIERSON ACOUSTIC TRIO - Righteous Song - Singin' - Vessel
JANIE BARNETT & BLUE ROOM - Sweet Thursday - You See This River - Minor Regrets
THE MALVINAS - Crow - God Bless The Grass - Soona Songs
PIERCE EDENS - The Bells Of Marshall - Stripped Down Gussied Up - Self
(break)
TARA DENTE - Never Going Home - The Gleaner - Travianna
TERRY KLEIN - Better Luck Next Time - Great Northern - Self
ROBT SARAZIN BLAKE - Really Hard - Recitative - Same Room
JARED TYLER - Dressed In White - Dirt On Your Hands - Blue Alleluia
(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)
EDDIE ADCOCK - Theme From Exodus - Vintage Banjo Jam - Patuxent
THE FARM HANDS - The Old 109 - Colors - Pinecastle
DON STOVER - Long Chain Charlie And Moundsville - Things In Life - Rounder
THE O'CONNOR BAND - Little Maggie - O'Connor Band Live! - OMAC
(break)
MICHAEL KELLY - Color Factory - Color Factory - Self
SAM BAKER - Same Kind Of Blue - Land Of Doubt - Blue Limestone
HILLFOLK NOIR - Johnny's Last Run - Junkerpunch - Self
ADRIAN + MEREDITH - Birthday Cakes - More Than A Little - Self
TOM RUSSELL - Red Velvet - Play One More: The Songs Of Ian & Sylvia - True North
(break)
SONNY LANDRETH - The High Side - Recorded Live In Lafayette - Provogue
AMY HELM, CINDY MORGAN, & LEVI PARHAM - Orphans Of God - Treasure Of The Broken Land: The Songs Of Mark Heard - Storm Weathered
RICK DROST - Got A Little Corner - Turning The World - Self
SLAID CLEAVES - Drunken Barber's Hand - Ghost On The Car Radio - Candy House
PAUL CHASMAN with the GREAT GATLEYS - Big Daddy Blues - Old School - Bay View Arts
(break)
ANI DIFRANCO - Zizzing - Binary - Righteous Babe
IAN FOSTER - Postcards - Sleeper Years - If
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - Chaos And Clothes - The Nashville Sound - Southeastern
MICHAEL GAITHER - Outside The Gates Of Graceland - Hey Karma - Miracle Mile
(Outro ovr 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)