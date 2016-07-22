No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sonic Café. Look Out! Welcome to episode 42. I’m you host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café is just a bit off, with an insane music mix covering over four decades. Just ahead listen for a crazy mix of tunes from Supertramp, Bryan Ferry, The Clash, Radiohead, Ozzie Ozborne, The Buckinghams and more. Plus stand-up comedy from Pablo Francisco… and also great jazz from the tenor sax of Charles Lloyd along with John Abercrombie on guitar Dave Holland on bass and Billy Higgins on drums. Intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture that’s a little bit twisted. This time on the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Wild Wild West
Artist: The Escape Club
LP: Wild Wild West
Yr: 1988
Song 2: Crazy World
Artist: Ladyhawke
LP: Ladyhawke
Yr: 2008
Song 3: Asylum
Artist: Gary Numan
LP: The Pleasure Principle
Yr: 1979
Song 4: Asylum
Artist: Supertramp
LP: Crime of The Century
Yr: 1974
Song 5: two wild & crazy guys
Artist: Steve Martin/Dan Aykroyd
LP: Saturday Night Live
Yr: 1977
Song 6: I'll Go Crazy
Artist: The Buckinghams
LP: Mercy, Mercy, Mercy: A Collection
Yr: 1967
Song 7: Driving Me Wild
Artist: Bryan Ferry
LP: Avonmore
Yr: 2014
Song 8: i am citizen insane
Artist: Radiohead
LP: Com lag
Yr: 2004
Song 9: Twisted
Artist: Joni Mitchell
LP: Court And Spark
Yr: 1974
Song 10: Movie Guy
Artist: Pablo Francisco
LP: Comedy Central
Yr: 2000
Song 11: Bad Reputation
Artist: Joan Jett
LP: Bad Reputation
Yr: 1981
Song 12: Crazy Train
Artist: Ozzie Ozborne
LP: Blizzard of OZ
Yr: 1980
Song 13: Let's Go Crazy
Artist: The Clash
LP: Sandinista! (Disc 1)
Yr: 1980
Song 14: Requiem
Artist: Charles Lloyd, John Abercrombie, Dave Holland, Billy Higgins
LP: Voice In The Night
Yr: 1999
Song 15: Wild & Dizzy
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Atom Shop
Yr: 1998
The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.
The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly. A new episode is released each week. You can confidently add The Sonic Cafe to your schedule knowing that a backlog of shows is already produced awaiting weekly release.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. The Sonic Café can also be streamed from MixCloud (mixcloud.com/SonicCafe1)
Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)
Pre-recorded Sonic Cafe promos are available to promote the show on your station. Each is roughly :24 seconds in length with time left to tag local broadcast day and time. We are also happy to produce custom promos, station IDs, etc. Contact us via email to request promo files. Also please let us know if you pick-up the program on your station so we can announce it on our Facebook page.