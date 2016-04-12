No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, a “Lovers Rock Set” and even the occasional “surprise” selection.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
6/21/17
Song / Artist / Album / Label
------------------------------
1- Firmly Planted / Solomon Jabby / Firmly Planted / Altarsound
2- Problems / Horace Andy / Heavyweight Sound: A Blood And Fire Sampler (VA) / Blood & Fire
3- Problems Dub / Horace Andy & Prince Jammy / Heavyweight Sound: A Blood And Fire Sampler (VA) / Blood & Fire
4- Rivers Of Babylon / The Melodians / SINGLE (7") / Beverley's
5- Rivers Of Babylon / Dillavou / Livications Unplugged [EP] / Justin Dillavou
6- March Of The Warrior King / Solomon Jabby / Zion Gates / Lion Of Zion
7- Open Your Eyes / Katalys Crew / Open Your Eyes / Katsjam
8- Slogans / Bob Marley & The Wailers / Africa Unite: The Singles Collection / Universal Island
9- Heart Of A Servant / Geneman / The Light / Tehillah
10- Heal Me / Alpha Blondy And The Solar System / Dieu / World Pacific
11- Healing Me / Junior Tucker / Brand New / Main Street
12- I Shall Be Released / The Heptones / Party Time / Island
13- He Rescued Me / Hensley King / The King Is Coming / Jet Star Gospel Times
14- (Music Is My) Occupation / The Skatalites / Foundation Ska / Heartbeat
15- She Pleases Me / Wailing Souls / All Over The World / CHAOS/Columbia
16- Starlight / Andrae Ricardo / SINGLE (mp3) / Andrae Ricardo
17- Roots With Quality / Third World / Heartbeat Reggae Now! (VA) / Heartbeat
18- Christ Is Enough For Me / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / SINGLE (mp3) / Kingdom Culture
19- Fire Corner / King Stitt / Reggae Fire Beat / Jamaican Gold
20- Young Girl / Troy Anthony / Next Generation / TA
21- Anywhere You Want To Go / Wayne Stoddart / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik
22- I'll Give Him Praise / Owen Uriah / The Heart Of Uriah / Star Recordings
23- Give Thanks / Dennis Brown / Cosmic Force / Heartbeat
24- Holy Spirit / Reuben / Riddim Invasion (VA) / Lion Of Judah Sounds
25- One Drop / Willie Lindo / Tuned In Reggae / Joe Gibbs
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com