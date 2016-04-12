Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

with Mike Roots

WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT

WAPJ.org

Wednesdays 1-3PM



6/21/17



Song / Artist / Album / Label

1- Firmly Planted / Solomon Jabby / Firmly Planted / Altarsound

2- Problems / Horace Andy / Heavyweight Sound: A Blood And Fire Sampler (VA) / Blood & Fire

3- Problems Dub / Horace Andy & Prince Jammy / Heavyweight Sound: A Blood And Fire Sampler (VA) / Blood & Fire

4- Rivers Of Babylon / The Melodians / SINGLE (7") / Beverley's

5- Rivers Of Babylon / Dillavou / Livications Unplugged [EP] / Justin Dillavou

6- March Of The Warrior King / Solomon Jabby / Zion Gates / Lion Of Zion

7- Open Your Eyes / Katalys Crew / Open Your Eyes / Katsjam

8- Slogans / Bob Marley & The Wailers / Africa Unite: The Singles Collection / Universal Island

9- Heart Of A Servant / Geneman / The Light / Tehillah

10- Heal Me / Alpha Blondy And The Solar System / Dieu / World Pacific

11- Healing Me / Junior Tucker / Brand New / Main Street

12- I Shall Be Released / The Heptones / Party Time / Island

13- He Rescued Me / Hensley King / The King Is Coming / Jet Star Gospel Times

14- (Music Is My) Occupation / The Skatalites / Foundation Ska / Heartbeat

15- She Pleases Me / Wailing Souls / All Over The World / CHAOS/Columbia

16- Starlight / Andrae Ricardo / SINGLE (mp3) / Andrae Ricardo

17- Roots With Quality / Third World / Heartbeat Reggae Now! (VA) / Heartbeat

18- Christ Is Enough For Me / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture / SINGLE (mp3) / Kingdom Culture

19- Fire Corner / King Stitt / Reggae Fire Beat / Jamaican Gold

20- Young Girl / Troy Anthony / Next Generation / TA

21- Anywhere You Want To Go / Wayne Stoddart / It Is Written / Undiluted Muzik

22- I'll Give Him Praise / Owen Uriah / The Heart Of Uriah / Star Recordings

23- Give Thanks / Dennis Brown / Cosmic Force / Heartbeat

24- Holy Spirit / Reuben / Riddim Invasion (VA) / Lion Of Judah Sounds

25- One Drop / Willie Lindo / Tuned In Reggae / Joe Gibbs



