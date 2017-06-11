Mohammed Salwaha's Palestinian House of Friendship

Subtitle: plus, Rashid Khalidi on the Palestinian leadership crisis

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, presenters Mohammed Salwaha and Rashid Khalidi

Summary: In the city of Nabulus in the West Bank of Palestine, a linguistic professor by the name of Mohammed Salwaha founded a project following the signing of the Oslo Accords, to prepare the Palestinian people for the democratic state they thought was promised by the Accords. Although the democratic state never came, the project called the Palestinian House of Friendship has flourished with a broadened mission and a new purpose.



Mohammed Salwaha spoke at a fundraiser for that project in Cambridge a few weeks ago, and his speech is the focus of our first presentation today.



Our next presentation is an interview with Columbia University Historian, Rashid Khalidi, conducted by Nadar Hashemi, political scientist at the University of Denver concerning the Palestinian political leadership, where is it, how has it succeeded or failed, where is it going…questions we are all asking these days.

