Notes: Somesurprises / Low On Sleep / Serious Dreams / 2017 / Eiderdown Records

Landing / Tape / Taeppe / 2017 / Landing

Landing / Together / Taeppe / 2017 / Landing

Grey Frequency / Ident (IV) / From the Furthest Signals / 2017 / A Year in the Country

Richard Bone / Let Us Prey / Age of Falconry / 2017 / Mega Dodo

Enumclaw / Golden Teacher / Holographic Headdress / 2013 / Sacred Phrases

Tarotplane / 258 Oblique A / 258 Oblique / 2017 / Tarotplane

Steven R. Smith / Goat Walking / Ending/Returning / 2013 / Immune Recordings

Prana Crafter / As the Weather Commands / MindStreamBlessing / 2017 / Eiderdown Records

Ulaan Khol / Untitled 3 / Ceremony Vol. 1 / 2008 / Worstward

Hawkeyes / Atom Heart Motherfuckers Never Learn / Hawkeyes / Radiation Flowers split / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask

The Radiation Flowers / 33 Floors Up / Hawkeyes / Radiation Flowers split / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask

The Radiation Flowers / Summer of Burnout / Summer Loop / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask

The Hedgehogs / Can’t Find Myself / Make Me Wanna Cry / Can’t Find Myself 7” / 2014 / The Hedgehogs

No Man’s Valley / Time Travel / Time Travel / 2016 / Nasoni Records

Second Sun / Det Var Aldrig Jag, Det Var Du / Hopp / Förtvivlan / 2015 / Electric Assault Records

Måneskjold / Kometen Kommer / Kometen Kommer / 2016 / Kommun2

