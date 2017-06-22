As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 06.22.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
Sunrise Ocean Bender airs Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia
Somesurprises / Low On Sleep / Serious Dreams / 2017 / Eiderdown Records
Landing / Tape / Taeppe / 2017 / Landing
Landing / Together / Taeppe / 2017 / Landing
Grey Frequency / Ident (IV) / From the Furthest Signals / 2017 / A Year in the Country
Richard Bone / Let Us Prey / Age of Falconry / 2017 / Mega Dodo
Enumclaw / Golden Teacher / Holographic Headdress / 2013 / Sacred Phrases
Tarotplane / 258 Oblique A / 258 Oblique / 2017 / Tarotplane
Steven R. Smith / Goat Walking / Ending/Returning / 2013 / Immune Recordings
Prana Crafter / As the Weather Commands / MindStreamBlessing / 2017 / Eiderdown Records
Ulaan Khol / Untitled 3 / Ceremony Vol. 1 / 2008 / Worstward
Hawkeyes / Atom Heart Motherfuckers Never Learn / Hawkeyes / Radiation Flowers split / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask
The Radiation Flowers / 33 Floors Up / Hawkeyes / Radiation Flowers split / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask
The Radiation Flowers / Summer of Burnout / Summer Loop / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask
The Hedgehogs / Can’t Find Myself / Make Me Wanna Cry / Can’t Find Myself 7” / 2014 / The Hedgehogs
No Man’s Valley / Time Travel / Time Travel / 2016 / Nasoni Records
Second Sun / Det Var Aldrig Jag, Det Var Du / Hopp / Förtvivlan / 2015 / Electric Assault Records
Måneskjold / Kometen Kommer / Kometen Kommer / 2016 / Kommun2

SOB 06.22.17
