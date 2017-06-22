Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Radio / Label / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Somesurprises / Low On Sleep / Serious Dreams / 2017 / Eiderdown Records
Landing / Tape / Taeppe / 2017 / Landing
Landing / Together / Taeppe / 2017 / Landing
Grey Frequency / Ident (IV) / From the Furthest Signals / 2017 / A Year in the Country
Richard Bone / Let Us Prey / Age of Falconry / 2017 / Mega Dodo
Enumclaw / Golden Teacher / Holographic Headdress / 2013 / Sacred Phrases
Tarotplane / 258 Oblique A / 258 Oblique / 2017 / Tarotplane
Steven R. Smith / Goat Walking / Ending/Returning / 2013 / Immune Recordings
Prana Crafter / As the Weather Commands / MindStreamBlessing / 2017 / Eiderdown Records
Ulaan Khol / Untitled 3 / Ceremony Vol. 1 / 2008 / Worstward
Hawkeyes / Atom Heart Motherfuckers Never Learn / Hawkeyes / Radiation Flowers split / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask
The Radiation Flowers / 33 Floors Up / Hawkeyes / Radiation Flowers split / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask
The Radiation Flowers / Summer of Burnout / Summer Loop / 2017 / Cardinal Fuzz / Sunmask
The Hedgehogs / Can’t Find Myself / Make Me Wanna Cry / Can’t Find Myself 7” / 2014 / The Hedgehogs
No Man’s Valley / Time Travel / Time Travel / 2016 / Nasoni Records
Second Sun / Det Var Aldrig Jag, Det Var Du / Hopp / Förtvivlan / 2015 / Electric Assault Records
Måneskjold / Kometen Kommer / Kometen Kommer / 2016 / Kommun2