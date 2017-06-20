As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour 
 Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
 Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  
New Scottish Celtic fr. Coast, Celtic fiddle & tabla fr. Toronto's Rakkatak & another English folk debut fr. Offa Rex. Contemporary Celtic.
Calcopyrite Communications
Coast - River
Sketch - After The Storm
Rakkatak - Eesha's Song CANCON
Melisande - Je Suis Nee En Automne CANCON
Three Mile Stone - Gipsy Princess/Granny INST
Garmarna - The Greenest Branch
Rumgumption - Twa Corbies
Offa Rex - Black Leg Miner
Spiro - The Vapourer INST
Wouter Kellerman - African Hornpipe
Jim Moray - The Flying Cloud
Bod'aktan - Le Set De Balais INST CANCON

00:58:19 English 2017-06-20
 Vancouver, BC, Canada
