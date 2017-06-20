No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
New Scottish Celtic fr. Coast, Celtic fiddle & tabla fr. Toronto's Rakkatak & another English folk debut fr. Offa Rex. Contemporary Celtic.
Calcopyrite Communications
Coast - River
Sketch - After The Storm
Rakkatak - Eesha's Song CANCON
Melisande - Je Suis Nee En Automne CANCON
Three Mile Stone - Gipsy Princess/Granny INST
Garmarna - The Greenest Branch
Rumgumption - Twa Corbies
Offa Rex - Black Leg Miner
Spiro - The Vapourer INST
Wouter Kellerman - African Hornpipe
Jim Moray - The Flying Cloud
Bod'aktan - Le Set De Balais INST CANCON