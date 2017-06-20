As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Mixed Tape 
 S13E21: Weekly all-Canadian community radio music potpourri
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland
 Brian Cleveland  
Brian Cleveland plays a selection of new Canadian music. This week's episode features tracks from Blessed, B.A. Johnston, Tough Age, Twin Rains, Those Who Walk Away, DS LORI, and more.
Spoken Word: 13 minutes
100% New
100% CanCon
50% FemCon

Blessed - "Endure"
B.A. Johnston - "I'm Turning Into My Grandma"
B.A. Johnston - "Too Messed Up To Be In This Canoe"
B.A. Johnston - "I Will Make Lasagna For You"
B.A. Johnston - "No Wanna Shambhala"
Tough Age - "Guess Not"
Tough Age - "Not That Bad"
Twin Rains - "Before"
Twin Rains - "A Swim"
Twin Rains - "Pons"
Ginger Ale & The Monowhales - "Don't Talk"
Those Who Walk Away - "Before the Beginning"
Those Who Walk Away - "First Degraded Hymn"
DS LORI - "Train Wreck"
This program is produced weekly at Local 107.3FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and is available for free syndication to community radio partners. If you choose to air The Mixed Tape, or have any questions or comments. please let me know at brian@cfmh.ca

  Download Program Podcast
00:59:21 English 2017-06-20
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
  View Script
    
 00:59:21  128Kbps mp3
(56MB) Mono		 2 Download File...
   