The Mixed Tape - June 20, 2017

Subtitle: S13E21: Weekly all-Canadian community radio music potpourri

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Cleveland

Summary: Brian Cleveland plays a selection of new Canadian music. This week's episode features tracks from Blessed, B.A. Johnston, Tough Age, Twin Rains, Those Who Walk Away, DS LORI, and more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 13 minutes

100% New

100% CanCon

50% FemCon



Blessed - "Endure"

B.A. Johnston - "I'm Turning Into My Grandma"

B.A. Johnston - "Too Messed Up To Be In This Canoe"

B.A. Johnston - "I Will Make Lasagna For You"

B.A. Johnston - "No Wanna Shambhala"

Tough Age - "Guess Not"

Tough Age - "Not That Bad"

Twin Rains - "Before"

Twin Rains - "A Swim"

Twin Rains - "Pons"

Ginger Ale & The Monowhales - "Don't Talk"

Those Who Walk Away - "Before the Beginning"

Those Who Walk Away - "First Degraded Hymn"

DS LORI - "Train Wreck"

Notes: This program is produced weekly at Local 107.3FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and is available for free syndication to community radio partners. If you choose to air The Mixed Tape, or have any questions or comments. please let me know at brian@cfmh.ca



