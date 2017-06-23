As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 !earshot 20 
 Episode 237 of the !earshot 20
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman
 Brian Cleveland  
Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, and much more.
Spoken Word: 25 minutes
100% New
86% CanCon
62% FemCon

20. Ghost Twin - "Saturn Swallows The Sun"
19. The Courtneys - "Tour"
18. Fake Shark - "Secret Weapon"
17. Hollerado - "Rollerskater"
16. Slowdive - "No Longer Making Time"
15. The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer - "Marianne (20,000 Acres of Moonlight)"
14. Oh Susanna - "My Old Vancouver"
13. Girlpool - "Static Somewhere"
12. The New Pornographers - "Play Money"
11. She-Devils - "How Do You Feel"

!earshot Extra: She-Devils - "You Don't Know"

10. Feist - "Get Not High, Get Not Low"
9. Not You - "LL"
8. TOPS - "Seconds Erase"

!earshot Extra: Radiohead - "Man of War"

7. Timber Timbre - "Sewer Blues"
6. Do Make Say Think - "War On Torpor"
5. Land Of Talk - "Spiritual Intimidation"
4. Hooded Fang - "Paramaribo Prince"
3. Daniel Romano - "Dancing With The Lady In The Moon"
2. Walrus - "Regular Face"
1. Mac DeMarco - "One More Love Song"
This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners. If you choose to air !earshot 20, or have any questions or comments. please let us know at earshot20@gmail.com

