!earshot 20 - June 23, 2017

Subtitle: Episode 237 of the !earshot 20

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman

Summary: Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, and much more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 25 minutes

100% New

86% CanCon

62% FemCon



20. Ghost Twin - "Saturn Swallows The Sun"

19. The Courtneys - "Tour"

18. Fake Shark - "Secret Weapon"

17. Hollerado - "Rollerskater"

16. Slowdive - "No Longer Making Time"

15. The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer - "Marianne (20,000 Acres of Moonlight)"

14. Oh Susanna - "My Old Vancouver"

13. Girlpool - "Static Somewhere"

12. The New Pornographers - "Play Money"

11. She-Devils - "How Do You Feel"



!earshot Extra: She-Devils - "You Don't Know"



10. Feist - "Get Not High, Get Not Low"

9. Not You - "LL"

8. TOPS - "Seconds Erase"



!earshot Extra: Radiohead - "Man of War"



7. Timber Timbre - "Sewer Blues"

6. Do Make Say Think - "War On Torpor"

5. Land Of Talk - "Spiritual Intimidation"

4. Hooded Fang - "Paramaribo Prince"

3. Daniel Romano - "Dancing With The Lady In The Moon"

2. Walrus - "Regular Face"

1. Mac DeMarco - "One More Love Song"

This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners.



