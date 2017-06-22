As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
First hour: News review: with leader of the Green group on Bristol City Council and councillor for Bishopston and Ashley Down Eleanor Combley - Austerity;  Bristol Council affairs – The People Directorate, 'Corporate Parenting Panel', questioning council officers' expertise;  fallout of  General Election 2017 – legitimate government?;  Green Party ideas for Bristol – transport, First Group, responsible for fatal Croydon tram crash where 7 were killed, wins Metrobus contract. Grenfell Tower disaster:  Tom Cook discusses TMOs and Bristol in 2009;  Grenfell Tower: Ministers 'were repeatedly warned of a tower block tragedy if no sprinklers fitted'  - former Bristol MP, then Communities and Local Government minister Stephen Williams shrugged off fire safety warnings Liberal Democrat Stephen Williams, replied: "I have neither seen nor heard anything that would suggest that consideration of these specific potential changes is urgent and I am not willing to disrupt the work of this department by asking that these matters are brought forward."  Government ministers ‘congratulated themselves’ for cutting fire regulations ;  Tory donor's firm owned stake in refurb company accused of using cheap cladding on Grenfell Tower ; Kensington council's £274m reserves caused outrage after the Grenfell Tower fire.  Queen's Speech – Dennis Skinner intervention – The Queen on Brexit; reaction to Queen's Speech from Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn; Finsbury Park Mosque attack –  inspired by Tommy Robinson (of EDL) saying militias will take on Muslim extremists?

