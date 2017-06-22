Credits: First hour: News review: with leader of the Green group on Bristol City Council and councillor for Bishopston and Ashley Down Eleanor Combley - Austerity; Bristol Council affairs – The People Directorate, 'Corporate Parenting Panel', questioning council officers' expertise; fallout of General Election 2017 – legitimate government?; Green Party ideas for Bristol – transport, First Group, responsible for fatal Croydon tram crash where 7 were killed, wins Metrobus contract. Grenfell Tower disaster: Tom Cook discusses TMOs and Bristol in 2009; Grenfell Tower: Ministers 'were repeatedly warned of a tower block tragedy if no sprinklers fitted' - former Bristol MP, then Communities and Local Government minister Stephen Williams shrugged off fire safety warnings Liberal Democrat Stephen Williams, replied: "I have neither seen nor heard anything that would suggest that consideration of these specific potential changes is urgent and I am not willing to disrupt the work of this department by asking that these matters are brought forward." Government ministers ‘congratulated themselves’ for cutting fire regulations ; Tory donor's firm owned stake in refurb company accused of using cheap cladding on Grenfell Tower ; Kensington council's £274m reserves caused outrage after the Grenfell Tower fire. Queen's Speech – Dennis Skinner intervention – The Queen on Brexit; reaction to Queen's Speech from Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn; Finsbury Park Mosque attack – inspired by Tommy Robinson (of EDL) saying militias will take on Muslim extremists?