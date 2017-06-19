Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
US planes downed a Syrian plane in Syrian airspace and the barking mad media of the “west” tried to justify this act of imperial aggression against a sovereign state and full member of the United Nations. As a consequence, Russia announced it will now track unauthorized war planes flying west of the Euphrates river.
Meanwhile, the Syrian and allied forces are successfully fighting to reestablish the territorial sovereignty of the country.
facebook.com/thetaylorreport
Interview with Rick Sterling
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview