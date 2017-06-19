As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Interview
 Rick Sterling, Writer and researcher, member of the Syria Solidarity Movement
 Anonymous  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
US planes downed a Syrian plane in Syrian airspace and the barking mad media of the “west” tried to justify this act of imperial aggression against a sovereign state and full member of the United Nations. As a consequence, Russia announced it will now track unauthorized war planes flying west of the Euphrates river.

Meanwhile, the Syrian and allied forces are successfully fighting to reestablish the territorial sovereignty of the country.
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

 Interview with Rick Sterling Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:19:50 English 2017-06-19
 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with Rick Sterling  00:19:50  160Kbps mp3
(23MB) Mono		 59 Download File...
   