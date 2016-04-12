As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Free Radio Skybird 
 
 Music
 DJ Frederick
 Seldom Heard Radio  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Reception Reports and letters of comment for the Free Radio Skybird mailbag may be mailed to:

Frederick Moe
36 West Main Street
Warner NH 03278 USA.
Community radio on shortwave from the hills of New Hampshire to the world broadcast on no set schedule via 6070 kHz in Europe - www.channel292.de

