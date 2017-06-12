Summary: Welcome to New York, Oscar! / Bienvenido a Nueva York, Oscar!



Puerto Rican independence activist Oscar Lopez Rivera, recently released from prison after 35 years, much of which was spent in solitary confinement was cheered as the Mandela of Puerto Rico before a packed house at Hostos College, and well bring you highlights of the tribute. Rivera, didnt miss a beat after his decades behind the walls as a political prisoner, but rather seemed buoyed by his experience and certainly the ebullience of the crowd and immediately sounded the drum beat of resistance to the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act, PROMESA and the Acts imposed junta.



He spoke in pained tones of the austerity budget that burdens the populace and denounced the wealthy elite turning Puerto Rico into their playground. He proclaimed loudly and proudly his ongoing resistance against the colonization of Puerto Rico. Before his numerous supporters he stood, an undaunted freedom fighter intent to support the Puerto Rican people in struggle against the most pronounced manifestations of colonial exploitation and for independence.





The night was filled with poems such as by acclaimed poet Martin Espada, folkloric music and dance performances which filled the auditorium with love for Oscar Lopez Rivera and imbued all in attendance with the spirit of liberation and self-determination.