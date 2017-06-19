As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Interview
 Keith Bolender, Author of “Voices From the Other Side” and “Cuba Under Siege.”
 Anonymous  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
To satisfy Republican political hacks in Miami, President Trump has given an ignorant speech about reversing US policy on Cuba (and defying a world which is tired of American hubris).
Bolender makes the point that despite the bluster, most of the new friendlier aspects of policy, which came late in the Obama presidency, will actually remain in place. But Cuba, which has taken note of Trump’s tone, will plan accordingly.
facebook.com/thetaylorreport

 Interview with Keith Bolender Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:26:46 English 2017-06-19
 Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
Interview with Keith Bolender  00:26:46  160Kbps mp3
(31MB) Mono		 29 Download File...
   