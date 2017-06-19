Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
To satisfy Republican political hacks in Miami, President Trump has given an ignorant speech about reversing US policy on Cuba (and defying a world which is tired of American hubris).
Bolender makes the point that despite the bluster, most of the new friendlier aspects of policy, which came late in the Obama presidency, will actually remain in place. But Cuba, which has taken note of Trump’s tone, will plan accordingly.
Interview with Keith Bolender
