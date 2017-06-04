Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Questions, challenges and oppositions confront the economic system today more than at any time in the last 70 years. Millions now see capitalism as a major cause of the problems/crises activating social movements. An alliance among capitalism’s victims, critics and those social movements is emerging. This plenary will explore the ways and means to develop that alliance into a major political force for change.
Please Note: This is LO RES audio not suitable for broadcast. If you want a .wav or quality .mp3, please contact me and I'll send you a download link. Tell me who you are and your intended use. Be specific as to which file and format you want. It just takes a minute, and I'll respond promptly.
Producer: Wilton Vought (Last name rhymes with taught)
Please credit my YouTube channel, Other Voices, Other Choices.
Please notify me if you broadcast any of my audio. (I can dream, can't I?)
Please Note: As shown below, introductory speaker Rob Robinson makes an appeal for donations.
Approximate Times:
00:00:00 Intro by Rob Robinson, Left Forum Board Member
00:02:35 Appeal for Donations (Ends at 00:03:38)
00:04:51 Bhaskar Sunkara, Moderator
00:07:45 Christian Parenti
00:17:03 Richard D. Wolff
00:26:08 Tascha Van Auken
00:36:46 Paul Sliker
00:46:58 Karina Garcia
01:02:16 Q&A