War Against the People: an interview with Israeli activist Jeff Halper on his book

Host John Roberts, interviewee Jeff Halper

Summary: Today’s entire edition of This Week In Palestine consists of our interview with anthropologist, author, activist, and co-founder of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, Jeff Halper. Jeff explains the material in his book, War against the People: Israel, the Palestinians and Global Pacification. The book is a frightening examination of the Israeli weapons and "security" development industry. The original broadcast of this interview was on 3/27/2016. We are repeating it now, slightly edited, because we believe the book's findings are extremely important and well worth more study.



We see that Israel's highly developed military and "security" component has made it a prized partner for oppressive nations around the world, of course most notably the United States. Palestine, and especially Gaza, are freely treated as a coveted laboratory, where Israel can test its lethal gadgetry without compunction. This enables Israel to boast that the weapons it sells are field-tested. Israel has partnered with U.S.-based weapons component developers, receiving credit for its wondrous small battlefield technology, helping governments make "war against the people" as well as creating high-tech jobs. Israel trains and militarizes U.S. police. Apartheid, gross injustice, illegal toxic settlements, house demolitions -- who cares? It's all done in the service of the capitalist markets our "leaders" love.





This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland.




