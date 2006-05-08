Notes: In part 1, "Global Pillage", we examine the roots of today's "free trade" system -- African slavery, genocide in the Americas, and the Opium Wars in Asia. And we introduce the fair trade and ethical trade alternatives.



In Part 2, "Fair Trade", We listen to producers of coffee and cocoa, who challenge the power of multinational companies by organizing co-operatives and selling to Canadian fair trade buyers and consumers.



In Part 3, "Ethical Trade", we look at Canadian involvement in ethical trade initiatives aimed at improving conditions for garment workers in the South and protecting communities there from the destructive impact of mining.



All programs feature voices from North and South.



This series was first aired on CKLN 88.1fm (Toronto) during National Fair Trade Weeks 2006. Go to transfair.ca for more information.



The series was funded by:

Canadian Union of Public Employees

Canadian Auto Workers

Canadian Labour Congress

Canadian Union of Postal Workers

Canadian Federation of Students

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation

Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association

Ontario Public Interest Research Group-University of Toronto

Mining Watch Canada

Transfair Canada