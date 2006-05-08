As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Fair Trade, Ethical Trade and Canada
 Kristin Schwartz  
A documentary series about fair trade and ethical trade, featuring interviews with producers, retailers, activists and researchers from around the world.
Writer, researcher, executive producer, narrator: Asad Ismi (www.asadismi.info)

Producer and narrator: Kristin Schwartz

First broadcast in 2006. Re-uploaded in 2017 because files earlier uploaded to radio4all.net became unavailable at some point.
In part 1, "Global Pillage", we examine the roots of today's "free trade" system -- African slavery, genocide in the Americas, and the Opium Wars in Asia. And we introduce the fair trade and ethical trade alternatives.

In Part 2, "Fair Trade", We listen to producers of coffee and cocoa, who challenge the power of multinational companies by organizing co-operatives and selling to Canadian fair trade buyers and consumers.

In Part 3, "Ethical Trade", we look at Canadian involvement in ethical trade initiatives aimed at improving conditions for garment workers in the South and protecting communities there from the destructive impact of mining.

All programs feature voices from North and South.

This series was first aired on CKLN 88.1fm (Toronto) during National Fair Trade Weeks 2006. Go to transfair.ca for more information.

The series was funded by:
Canadian Union of Public Employees
Canadian Auto Workers
Canadian Labour Congress
Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canadian Federation of Students
Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation
Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association
Ontario Public Interest Research Group-University of Toronto
Mining Watch Canada
Transfair Canada

