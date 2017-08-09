August 9, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: A few artists who are performing in Richmond this week; crate-digging (with a shovel) in Somalia; the sound of the gaita colombiana; from mbaqanga and maskandi to bubblegum, kwaito and hip hop in South Africa

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Afro-Zen Allstars | RVA USA | Orisha | Greatest Hits | self-released | 2017

Hotel X | RVA USA | Dakar Son | X Years | Ladies' Choice | 2015



Cheick Hamala Diabate | Mali | Prudence | Prudence | Electric Cowbell | 2013



Dur-Dur Band | Somalia | Garsore Waa Ilaah | Volume 5 | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 1987

Sharero Band feat Faadumo Qaasim | Somalia | Qays Ilo Layla | Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa | Ostinato | 1977



Meklit | Ethiopia-USA | Supernova | When The Music Moves The People Move Too | Six Degrees | 2017

Debo Band | USA-Ethiopia | Not Just A Song | Debo Band | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2012



Andrea Echeverri | Colombia | Hermana | Ruisenora | Nacional | 2013

Rodrigo Gallardo & Nicola Cruz | Chile-Ecuador-France | El Origen | El Origen | Wonderwheel | 2017

Sidestepper | Colombia-UK | Come See Us Play | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016



Systema Solar | Colombia | Pa Sombrar | Rumbo A Tierra | Nacional | 2017

Bomba Estereo | Colombia | Soy Yo | Amanecer | Sony Music Latin | 2015



Kabasa | South Africa | Burning Splinters | Kabasa | Atlantic | 1980

Soul Brothers | South Africa | Akabongi | Isicelo | Priority | 1983

Umoji | South Africa | Money Money (Bananas) | 707 | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 1988

Shaluza Max | South Africa | Mangase | Impilo | Sheer Sound | 2003

Zuluboy aka Mxolisi feat Bhekumuzi Luthuli | South Africa | Amagwala | Inqolobane | Native Rhythms | 2008



Penny Penny | South Africa | Shaka Bundu | Shaka Bundu | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 1994



