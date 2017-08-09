No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
A few artists who are performing in Richmond this week; crate-digging (with a shovel) in Somalia; the sound of the gaita colombiana; from mbaqanga and maskandi to bubblegum, kwaito and hip hop in South Africa
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Afro-Zen Allstars | RVA USA | Orisha | Greatest Hits | self-released | 2017
Hotel X | RVA USA | Dakar Son | X Years | Ladies' Choice | 2015
Cheick Hamala Diabate | Mali | Prudence | Prudence | Electric Cowbell | 2013
Dur-Dur Band | Somalia | Garsore Waa Ilaah | Volume 5 | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 1987
Sharero Band feat Faadumo Qaasim | Somalia | Qays Ilo Layla | Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa | Ostinato | 1977
Meklit | Ethiopia-USA | Supernova | When The Music Moves The People Move Too | Six Degrees | 2017
Debo Band | USA-Ethiopia | Not Just A Song | Debo Band | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2012
Andrea Echeverri | Colombia | Hermana | Ruisenora | Nacional | 2013
Rodrigo Gallardo & Nicola Cruz | Chile-Ecuador-France | El Origen | El Origen | Wonderwheel | 2017
Sidestepper | Colombia-UK | Come See Us Play | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016
Systema Solar | Colombia | Pa Sombrar | Rumbo A Tierra | Nacional | 2017
Bomba Estereo | Colombia | Soy Yo | Amanecer | Sony Music Latin | 2015
Kabasa | South Africa | Burning Splinters | Kabasa | Atlantic | 1980
Soul Brothers | South Africa | Akabongi | Isicelo | Priority | 1983
Umoji | South Africa | Money Money (Bananas) | 707 | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 1988
Shaluza Max | South Africa | Mangase | Impilo | Sheer Sound | 2003
Zuluboy aka Mxolisi feat Bhekumuzi Luthuli | South Africa | Amagwala | Inqolobane | Native Rhythms | 2008
Penny Penny | South Africa | Shaka Bundu | Shaka Bundu | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 1994