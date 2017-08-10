Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)
DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Drivin' It Home - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home
JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - In The Short Rows Now - The Story We Tell - Rebel
DALE ANN BRADLEY - One More River - Dale Ann Bradley - Pinecastle
FLATT LONESOME - In The Heat Of The Fire - Runaway Train - Mountain Home
BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Brake Man's Blues (take 3) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: The Complete Sessions - Rock Star
JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Drink Up And Go Home - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family
J.D. CROWE & THE NEW SOUTH - Will You Be Lonesome Too? - My Home Aint' In The Hall Of Fame - Rounder
THE GRASCALS - Lost And Lonesome - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home
JEFF SCROGGINS & COLORADO - Love Please Come Home - Ramblin Feels Good - Self
JAMES KING - Sunday Morning Christian - Three Chords And The Truth - Rounder
DON STOVER - White Oak Breakdown - Things In Life - Rounder