Music for the Mountain is a weekly bluegrass radio program featuring that hard-driving bluegrass sound, with classic and new tunes running the gamut from Bill Monroe to Sierra Hull.
The program is posted here in two sections for broadcasters to insert breaks for station identification, etc. Please be careful to add enough additional material as the length of the segments will vary from week to week
Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Drivin' It Home - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home

(break)

JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - In The Short Rows Now - The Story We Tell - Rebel

DALE ANN BRADLEY - One More River - Dale Ann Bradley - Pinecastle

(Kelsi Harrigle ID for Music for the Mountain)

FLATT LONESOME - In The Heat Of The Fire - Runaway Train - Mountain Home

(break)

BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Brake Man's Blues (take 3) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: The Complete Sessions - Rock Star

JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Drink Up And Go Home - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family

J.D. CROWE & THE NEW SOUTH - Will You Be Lonesome Too? - My Home Aint' In The Hall Of Fame - Rounder

(break)

THE GRASCALS - Lost And Lonesome - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home

JEFF SCROGGINS & COLORADO - Love Please Come Home - Ramblin Feels Good - Self

JAMES KING - Sunday Morning Christian - Three Chords And The Truth - Rounder

(break)

DON STOVER - White Oak Breakdown - Things In Life - Rounder

DOC WATSON & DAVID GRISMAN - Bluegrass Stomp - Doc & Dawg - Acoustic Disc

(Johnny Campbell & The Bluegrass Drifters ID for Music for the Mountain)

JOHNNY CAMPBELL & THE BLUEGRASS DRIFTERS - Ocean Of Diamonds - Always A Double - Let's Pick!

(break)

EDGAR LOUDERMILK - Trains Can't Turn Around - Georgia Maple - Pinecastle

RALPH STANLEY - The Room At The Top Of The Stairs - Lonesome & Blue - Rebel

HOT RIZE - Clary Mae - When I'm Free - Ten In Hand

FLATT & SCRUGGS - Sally Goodin - Foggy Mountain Banjo - Columbia/Legacy

FLATT & SCRUGGS - Bugle Call Rag - Foggy Mountain Banjo - Columbia/Legacy

(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)

00:57:39 English 2017-08-10
 Concord, New Hampshire
