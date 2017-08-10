Notes: Intro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Watermelon Hanging On The Vine / Roanoke - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)



DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - Drivin' It Home - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home



(break)



JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS - In The Short Rows Now - The Story We Tell - Rebel



DALE ANN BRADLEY - One More River - Dale Ann Bradley - Pinecastle



(Kelsi Harrigle ID for Music for the Mountain)



FLATT LONESOME - In The Heat Of The Fire - Runaway Train - Mountain Home



(break)



BILL MONROE & THE BLUEGRASS BOYS - Brake Man's Blues (take 3) - Castle Studio 1950-1951: The Complete Sessions - Rock Star



JIMMY MARTIN & THE SUNNY MOUNTAIN BOYS - Drink Up And Go Home - Jimmy Martin & The Sunny Mountain Boys - Bear Family



J.D. CROWE & THE NEW SOUTH - Will You Be Lonesome Too? - My Home Aint' In The Hall Of Fame - Rounder



(break)



THE GRASCALS - Lost And Lonesome - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home



JEFF SCROGGINS & COLORADO - Love Please Come Home - Ramblin Feels Good - Self



JAMES KING - Sunday Morning Christian - Three Chords And The Truth - Rounder



(break)



DON STOVER - White Oak Breakdown - Things In Life - Rounder



DOC WATSON & DAVID GRISMAN - Bluegrass Stomp - Doc & Dawg - Acoustic Disc



(Johnny Campbell & The Bluegrass Drifters ID for Music for the Mountain)



JOHNNY CAMPBELL & THE BLUEGRASS DRIFTERS - Ocean Of Diamonds - Always A Double - Let's Pick!



(break)



EDGAR LOUDERMILK - Trains Can't Turn Around - Georgia Maple - Pinecastle



RALPH STANLEY - The Room At The Top Of The Stairs - Lonesome & Blue - Rebel



HOT RIZE - Clary Mae - When I'm Free - Ten In Hand



FLATT & SCRUGGS - Sally Goodin - Foggy Mountain Banjo - Columbia/Legacy



FLATT & SCRUGGS - Bugle Call Rag - Foggy Mountain Banjo - Columbia/Legacy



(Outro - Bill Monroe & The Bluegrass Boys - Y'all Come - Off The Record, Vol. 1: Live Recordings, 1956-1969 - Smithsonian Folkways)