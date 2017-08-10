Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

TYLER CHILDERS - Featherd Indians (edit) - Purgatory - Hickman Holler

(break)

ORDINARY ELEPHANT - It's Love - Dusty Words & Cardboard Boxes - Self

CAROLINE HERRING - Here In California - Signature Sounds 20th Anniversary Collection: Favorites and Rarities from the Second Decade - Signature Sounds

ELIOT BRONSON - Mercy - James - Rock Ridge

RACHEL BAIMAN - Wicked Spell - Shame - Free Dirt

(break)

DAVID RAWLINGS - Cumberland Gap - Poor David's Almanack - Acony

CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG - Ohio - Neil Young: Greatest Hits - Reprise

VARIOUS ARTISTS - Ohio - Pickin' On Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - CMH

ELI COOK - Can't Lose What You Never Had - High-Dollar Gospel - C.R. 8

(break)

EILEN JEWELL - Down Hearted Blues - Down Hearted Blues - Signature Sounds

BIG BROTHER & THE HOLDING COMPANY - Turtle Blues - Cheap Thrills - Columbia/Legacy

CARY FRIDLEY - Baby I Can See - Fare You Well - Juba

BESSIE SMITH - The St. Louis Blues - Empress Of The Blue - No label

(break)

MATTHEW BYRNE - Adelaide - Horizon Lines - Self

NOCTAMBULE - A Sweetish Tune - A Sweetish Tune - Self

NATALIE MERCHANT - House Carpenter - The House Carpenter's Daughter - Myth America

AMBER CROSS - Trinity Gold Mine - Savage On The Downhill - Self

(break)

ROBT SARAZIN BLAKE - Past Your Door - Recitative - Same Room

THE BOOKSHOP BAND - The Life And Times Of Harriet Tubman (Inspired by Amanda Foreman's The World On Fire) - Stay Sharp & Stay Alive: Songs Inspired by American Authors - Reimagine

SARAH BEATTY - Slaves And Kings - Bandit Queen - King of the Road

QRISTINA & QUINN BACHAND - Saint Nothing - Little Hinges - Beacon Ridge

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

THE SHERMAN HOLMES PROJECT - Breaking Up Someone's Home - The Richmond Sessions - MC

THE GRASS IS DEAD - Brokedown Palace - Built To Grass, Vol. II - Ice Nine

WHISKEY SHIVERS - True Love Will Find You In The End - Some Part Of Something - Clean Bill

(break)

DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - I See A Heartbreak Comin' - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home

THE GRASCALS - Sleepin' With The Reaper - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home

JULIAN LAGE & CHRIS ELDRIGE - Things In Life - Mount Royal - Trade Root

THE PAGE TURNERS - Straight And True - The Page Turners - Self

TWISTED PINE - Lose My Love - Twisted Pine - Signature Sounds

(break)

ANNA & ELIZABETH - Goin' Across The Mountain - Anna & Elizabeth - Free Dirt

THE RESONANT ROGUES - Sing A Melody - Hands In The Dirt - Self

WORRY DOLLS - Things Always Work Out - Go Get Gone - Bread and Butter

RON ISRAEL - Let All The Immigrants In - Homeless in America: Blues and Protest Songs in an Era of Trump - Self

(break)

LAZARUS - Small Axe - Rock N Roll Heart - Self

JOHN CALVIN ABNEY - Way Out - Far Cries And Close Calls - Horton

RICK DIETRICK - At Morning - Gentle Wilderness - Tompkins Square

(break)

ABE LOOMIS - My Heart Ain't Wise - The Hoosac Line - Self

THE LIED TO'S - Ten - The Lied To's - Hollow Body

TARA DENTE - Could I Be Wrong - The Gleaner - Travianna

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

02:52:11 English 2017-08-10
 Concord, New Hampshire
