Notes: OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO



TYLER CHILDERS - Featherd Indians (edit) - Purgatory - Hickman Holler



(break)



ORDINARY ELEPHANT - It's Love - Dusty Words & Cardboard Boxes - Self



CAROLINE HERRING - Here In California - Signature Sounds 20th Anniversary Collection: Favorites and Rarities from the Second Decade - Signature Sounds



ELIOT BRONSON - Mercy - James - Rock Ridge



RACHEL BAIMAN - Wicked Spell - Shame - Free Dirt



(break)



DAVID RAWLINGS - Cumberland Gap - Poor David's Almanack - Acony



CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG - Ohio - Neil Young: Greatest Hits - Reprise



VARIOUS ARTISTS - Ohio - Pickin' On Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - CMH



ELI COOK - Can't Lose What You Never Had - High-Dollar Gospel - C.R. 8



(break)



EILEN JEWELL - Down Hearted Blues - Down Hearted Blues - Signature Sounds



BIG BROTHER & THE HOLDING COMPANY - Turtle Blues - Cheap Thrills - Columbia/Legacy



CARY FRIDLEY - Baby I Can See - Fare You Well - Juba



BESSIE SMITH - The St. Louis Blues - Empress Of The Blue - No label



(break)



MATTHEW BYRNE - Adelaide - Horizon Lines - Self



NOCTAMBULE - A Sweetish Tune - A Sweetish Tune - Self



NATALIE MERCHANT - House Carpenter - The House Carpenter's Daughter - Myth America



AMBER CROSS - Trinity Gold Mine - Savage On The Downhill - Self



(break)



ROBT SARAZIN BLAKE - Past Your Door - Recitative - Same Room



THE BOOKSHOP BAND - The Life And Times Of Harriet Tubman (Inspired by Amanda Foreman's The World On Fire) - Stay Sharp & Stay Alive: Songs Inspired by American Authors - Reimagine



SARAH BEATTY - Slaves And Kings - Bandit Queen - King of the Road



QRISTINA & QUINN BACHAND - Saint Nothing - Little Hinges - Beacon Ridge



(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)



THE SHERMAN HOLMES PROJECT - Breaking Up Someone's Home - The Richmond Sessions - MC



THE GRASS IS DEAD - Brokedown Palace - Built To Grass, Vol. II - Ice Nine



WHISKEY SHIVERS - True Love Will Find You In The End - Some Part Of Something - Clean Bill



(break)



DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER - I See A Heartbreak Comin' - Life Is A Story - Mountain Home



THE GRASCALS - Sleepin' With The Reaper - Before Breakfast - Mountain Home



JULIAN LAGE & CHRIS ELDRIGE - Things In Life - Mount Royal - Trade Root



THE PAGE TURNERS - Straight And True - The Page Turners - Self



TWISTED PINE - Lose My Love - Twisted Pine - Signature Sounds



(break)



ANNA & ELIZABETH - Goin' Across The Mountain - Anna & Elizabeth - Free Dirt



THE RESONANT ROGUES - Sing A Melody - Hands In The Dirt - Self



WORRY DOLLS - Things Always Work Out - Go Get Gone - Bread and Butter



RON ISRAEL - Let All The Immigrants In - Homeless in America: Blues and Protest Songs in an Era of Trump - Self



(break)



LAZARUS - Small Axe - Rock N Roll Heart - Self



JOHN CALVIN ABNEY - Way Out - Far Cries And Close Calls - Horton



RICK DIETRICK - At Morning - Gentle Wilderness - Tompkins Square



(break)



ABE LOOMIS - My Heart Ain't Wise - The Hoosac Line - Self



THE LIED TO'S - Ten - The Lied To's - Hollow Body



TARA DENTE - Could I Be Wrong - The Gleaner - Travianna



(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)