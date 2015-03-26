Notes: Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (August 11) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)



PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097



This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- In Nagasaki, 7400 mayors for peace from around the world urged the adoption of a complete nuclear weapons ban. Atomic bomb victims have protested Japan's decision to stay away from the recent UN treaty banning nuclear weapons, asking Prime Minister Abe which nation he is serving. Japanese Air Defense forces conducted another drill with US Air Force B1 bombers from Guam to intimidate North Korea. US Secretary of State Tillerson tried to downplay Trump's threat to North Korea of "fire and fury like the world has never seen."

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a review of the UN sanctions against North Korea over its long-range missile tests last month, the most stringent sanctions against any country in a generation. China called for a return to the six-party talks and demanded that North Korea cease testing and that the US and South Korea suspend their upcoming military exercises. At the Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional forum, China criticized the US moral arrogance for failing to see that it part of the problem with North Korea. The mercenary army formerly known as Blackwater, got prison terms for three employees overturned in a federal appeals court. They were involved in a 2007 massacre of civilians in downtown Baghdad. Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater, sold the company which has gone through several name changes, now called Academi. The Iraqi government is investigating US security firms in their country.

From CUBA- The White House is considering privatizing the war in Afghanistan at the urging of Blackwater founder Erik Prince. The newly elected members of the Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly have taken their seats, while the US continues to threaten regime change. The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our Americas, or ALBA, has rejected the sanctions the US just placed on Venezuela. In Syria at least 13 people were killed by US aerial attacks in Raqqa.

From RUSSIA- Several brief clips about the CIA infiltrating journalism schools, more about Erik Prince and mercenary forces, the US funding of the opposition in Venezuela, and Julian Assange versus the New York Times.



There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves



I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://radio.mediageek.net



All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >



I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr170811.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_08_11_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_08_11_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"If you can't convince them, confuse them."

- Harry S Truman



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

