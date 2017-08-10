Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Sunrise Ocean Bender 
 SOB 08.10.17
 Music
 mr. atavist
 mr. atavist  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
Radio / Label / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Guiding Light-Necessary Truth-Guide the Lightning-2017-Eggs in Aspic
Soft Skies Inc.-Top of the Stairs-Top of the Stairs - Single-2017-self-released
Spirit Valley-Don’t Panic-Negatives-2017-Fuzz Club Records
Burning Palms-Nightstalker-False Prophet-2017-Little Cloud Records
62 Miles From Space-The Scope-Time Shifts-2017-Mega Dodo Records
Klaus Johann Grobe-Ich bien nicht der Grund-Baby lass uns sein b/w Ich bien nicht der Grund - Single-2015-Trouble In Mind Records
Kosmischer Läufer-Tonband Laufspur (Live)-Live in Graz - EP-2017-Unknown Capability
Barrows-Telekin-Obsidion-2017-Tonzonen Records
Barrows-Entrada-Obsidion-2017-Tonzonen Records
The Asteroid Belt-Quad Box-Do What’s Right-2016-The Asteroid Belt
Medusa-Transient Amplitude-First Step Beyond-2013-Numero Group
Golem-The returning-Orion Awakes-1973-MENTAL EXPERIENCE
Morley Grey-Peace Officer-The Only Truth-1972-Starshine Productions Inc.
The Mickey Finn-Garden of My Mind-I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72-2016-Grapefruit
Velvett Fogg-Yellow Cave Woman-Velvett Fogg-1969-Castle Communications
Blue Cheer-(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction-Outsideinside-1968-Mercury
Jerusalem-Frustration-Jerusalem-1972-Deram
Monument-First Taste of Love-The First Monument-1971-MDP OMP
The Open Mind-Cast a Spell-The Open Mind-1969-Sunbeam Records
A-Dark-Zero Time-I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72-2016-Grapefruit Records

SOB 08.10.17
2017-08-10
 WRIR
