Radio / Label / sunriseoceanbender.com / Sunrise Ocean Bender airs in the flesh Thursdays 9-11pm EST on WRIR 97.3 FM, Richmond, Virginia / wrir.org. Downloads are for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations.
Guiding Light-Necessary Truth-Guide the Lightning-2017-Eggs in Aspic
Soft Skies Inc.-Top of the Stairs-Top of the Stairs - Single-2017-self-released
Spirit Valley-Don’t Panic-Negatives-2017-Fuzz Club Records
Burning Palms-Nightstalker-False Prophet-2017-Little Cloud Records
62 Miles From Space-The Scope-Time Shifts-2017-Mega Dodo Records
Klaus Johann Grobe-Ich bien nicht der Grund-Baby lass uns sein b/w Ich bien nicht der Grund - Single-2015-Trouble In Mind Records
Kosmischer Läufer-Tonband Laufspur (Live)-Live in Graz - EP-2017-Unknown Capability
Barrows-Telekin-Obsidion-2017-Tonzonen Records
Barrows-Entrada-Obsidion-2017-Tonzonen Records
The Asteroid Belt-Quad Box-Do What’s Right-2016-The Asteroid Belt
Medusa-Transient Amplitude-First Step Beyond-2013-Numero Group
Golem-The returning-Orion Awakes-1973-MENTAL EXPERIENCE
Morley Grey-Peace Officer-The Only Truth-1972-Starshine Productions Inc.
The Mickey Finn-Garden of My Mind-I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72-2016-Grapefruit
Velvett Fogg-Yellow Cave Woman-Velvett Fogg-1969-Castle Communications
Blue Cheer-(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction-Outsideinside-1968-Mercury
Jerusalem-Frustration-Jerusalem-1972-Deram
Monument-First Taste of Love-The First Monument-1971-MDP OMP
The Open Mind-Cast a Spell-The Open Mind-1969-Sunbeam Records
A-Dark-Zero Time-I’m A Freak Baby... A Journey Through The British Heavy Psych And Hard Rock Underground Scene 1968-72-2016-Grapefruit Records