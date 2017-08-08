Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.30 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

Jackie Shane / New Way of Love / Any Other Way / Numero

O'DONEL LEVY / I Wanna Be Where You Are / Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk /

Universal Togetherness Band / Ain't Gonna Cry / Universal Togetherness Band /

De La Soul / The Magic Number / 3 Feet High and Rising / Tommy Boy Music

Herbie Hancock / Swamp Rat / Secrets /

Geraldo Pino / Born to be Free / Heavy Heavy Heavy / RetroAfric

The Adelians / It's Too Late / The Adelians / Q-Sounds

The Budos Band / Unbroken, Unshaven / The Budos Band III /

Hugh Masekela / In The Jungle / Early Hugh Masekela /

The Edge of Daybreak / Eyes of Love / The Edge of Daybreak /

The Meters / Dry Spell / Look-Ka Py Py / Rounder

Nina Simone / How Long Must I Wonder / Here Comes The Sun /

Hour 2

Al Green / Talk to Me / Tired of Being Alone /

Barbara George / I Know / Rock Classics Volume III / Ripete Records

Sensational Saints of Ohio / Ain't That A Shame / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 2 /

1619 Bad Ass Band / I Am Mine / 1619 Bad Ass Band (Digitally Remastered) /

Richard "Groove" Holmes / Oklahoma Toad / Welcome Home! Soul Jazz Masters /

Leon Bridges / Better Man / Coming Home / Columbia

The Falcons / The Teacher / The Road To Soul - 54 Tracks That Ushered In The Soul Era /

The Radio Four / How Much I Owe You / Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol.1 /

Nina Simone / Everyone's Gone To The Moon / The Essential Nina Simone / RCA

Joe Bataan / Too Much Lovin / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS

Bokoor Band / There Is Time / Bokoor Beats / Otrabanda

Martha Redbone / Heaven / Home of the Brave / Blackfeet Productions

SJOB Movement / Friendship Train / Friendship Train / Cultures of Soul

Lonnie Smith / I Feel the Earth Move / Mama Wailer /

Licky / African Rock / Disco Juice /

Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA



