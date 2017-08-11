!earshot 20 - August 11, 2017

Subtitle: Episode 243 of the !earshot 20

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Cleveland & Anthony Enman

Summary: Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Calum Slingerland of Exclaim!, and much more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 28 minutes

100% New

81% CanCon

62% FemCon



20. Minotaurs - "Don't Turn Away"

19. Teenanger - "Media Overload"

18. Tough Age - "Unclean"

17. TOPS - "I Just Wanna Make You Real"

16. Fleet Foxes - "On Another Ocean (January / June)"

15. FOONYAP - "Woolf and Plath (Tomas Morante Remix)"

14. Big Thief - "Shark Smile"

13. Toro Y Moi - "W.I.W.W.T.W."

12. Mundy's Bay - "Oceanside"

11. Needles//Pins - "Miracle"

10. No Aloha - "Sway"

9. Japanese Breakfast - "Machinist"

8. Walrus - "What Goes On..."



!earshot Extra: Milk & Bone - "Daydream"



7. Mac DeMarco - "Dreams from Yesterday"

6. Do Make Say Think - "As Far As The Eye Can See"

5. Mise En Scene - "Scout"

4. Daniel Romano - "When I Learned Your Name"

3. Whitehorse - "Boys Like You"

2. Waxahatchee - "Recite Remorse"

1. Broken Social Scene - "Gonna Get Better"

Notes: This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners. If you choose to air !earshot 20, or have any questions or comments. please let us know at earshot20@gmail.com



!earshot is published by the National Campus and Community Radio Association and all contents are copyright © 1999-2017.



