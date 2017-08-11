Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: Bullying, secrecy and cover-up as Tories race to kill the National Health Service (NHS) - Dr Charlotte Patterson, Sue Kilroe, Allyn Condon. None of the 25 or so senior trustees or executives of United Hospitals Bristol (UHB) NHS trust were available to explain NHS changes. Interview with Charlotte Patterson, retired GP, and Sue Kilroe, retired Health Policy Advisor, from 'Protect Our NHS' – facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ProtectOurNHS/ about the government systematically destroying the NHS: Tory government quietly doubles number of NHS properties it is selling off; profits made from ill health; culture of silence in NHS – whistle blowers discouraged and blacklisting; huge Tory plans to save/cut £300m in NHS with no consultation; what can we do? revolving doors between private and public sector. Interview with Allyn Condon, who lost his son Ben, when he took him with a common virus to Bristol Children's Hospital – when he went through the process of finding out what happened he found the story regularly changed and he realised the process was to cover the NHS's back – not to help him. Please sign our petition calling on the Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt and the Government to investigate Bristol Children's Hospital to hold neglectful parties responsible for Ben's death and the subsequent cover up and ensure other families don't suffer the way we have. Email Mark at benjamincondon@outlook.com - Trump and North Korea: NBC report saying N Korea may have miniature nuclear weapons; what Trump actually said – 'fire and fury…..' etc; Dr Michael Bevacqua on BBC 5Live – about Guam Island which is 1/3 US military facilities. US starts building strategic Black Sea navy base to Ukraine. Will there be a Nuclear false flag attack which is then blamed on N Korea? Putin braves cold waters as he strips down to the waist in Siberia fishing holiday.