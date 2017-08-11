Summary: In another spoken-word sociopolitical rebuttal against foolish social biases; unwarranted ignorance and scary Far-Right normalisations for homophobic violence, @TheAngryindian discusses the increasingly apathetic focus on the basic #HumanRights of our #Trans/#TwoSpirit Brothers and Sisters (and everything in-between) with regards to anti-Transgender discrimination; physical assault and extreme prejudice and/or (premeditated) murder of people simply because they are different; vulnerable and un-protected by the legal/justice system. It is important to understand that this critique is centred on one particular source of independent Afro-American news media, not the broader effort undertaken by Black broadcasters in North and South America to address and eliminate prejudice(s) and the rush to belligerence in an supposedly (progressive) humane society.



EXTRAS: Listeners should anticipate the usual political satire clips – this time from ‘Secular Talk’ and political entertainment in the form of ‘Revolution #2’ by The What - and - ‘Straight White Middle Class Male’ by veteran troubadour Dave Lippmann. There is also archived audio from a televised interview with a Two-Spirited Dine’ (Navajo) person who sat as a guest on the (usually ‘Liberal’) Phil Donahue Show (circa: 1991) following the Danny Bonaduce prostitution scandal; and internet media from Africa discussing the struggles of Transgendered People on the African continent.



All this and much more on, 4WR.



