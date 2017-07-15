Summary: Deadly Exchanges:

Policing Resistance Movements, and US and Israeli Collaboration

with

Eran Efrati, executive director of RAIA (Researching the American-Israeli Alliance), an investigative researcher into the Israeli military. He formerly served as the chief researcher of Breaking the Silence, where he collected testimonies from hundreds of IDF soldiers about their activities. He has worked with the ICC and participated in both independent and UN investigations into Israeli military operations. Currently, his research is focused on international military and

police partnerships between the United States and Israel.



Eran Efrati discusses the international relationships between the Israeli Military and the policing/security agencies throughout the United States. We will outline shared tactics, weapons and policies that are enacted in a war against indigenous and oppressed people in Palestine, several countries in Africa and across the United States.

*********************

Boycott Israel, Go to Jail?

with

Aaron Matte, The Real News



A bipartisan Senate bill would make boycotting Israel punishable by up to

20 years in prison. But a new pushback from groups including the ACLU could help stop the draconian measure, says Josh Ruebner of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights