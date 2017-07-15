Sylvia Richardson of Latin Waves Interviews Dana Lyons on his latest album the Great Salish Sea, Dana speaks about the need for citizens to protect this pristine coast from Coal, Oil exports and how this is already happening in Oregon and Washington State.
DANA LYONS AMAZING AND TIMELY NEW ALBUM THE GREAT SALISH SEA
