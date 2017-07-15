Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 DANA LYONS AMAZING AND TIMELY NEW ALBUM THE GREAT SALISH SEA
 Dana Lyons
​​​​​Sylvia Richardson of Latin Waves Interviews Dana Lyons on his latest album the Great Salish Sea, Dana speaks about the need for citizens to protect this pristine coast from Coal, Oil exports and how this is already happening in Oregon and Washington State.

Songs, The Great Salish Sea, The Salmon Come Home, Sometimes, It’s a Matter of Asking. Visit

www.cowswithguns.com for more info.
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

 Vancouver Studios, www.latinwavesmedia.com
