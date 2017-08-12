No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
To put it bluntly, North Korea does not want to end up like Iraq and Libya, both of which gave up their nuclear programs and then got slaughtered. We’re dealing with a small formerly colonized country with 12 nuclear weapons at most, trying to protect itself against an aggressive imperial superpower with more than 7000, and that has to be understood.
Music by Public Enemy "Hazy Shade of Criminal", Midnight Oil "US Forces", Unknown Korean Orchestra "The Snow", Nine Inch Nails "Hyperpower!" Lee Reed "Bazooka Rap"