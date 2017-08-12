Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Back in the USSR 
 
 Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  
To put it bluntly, North Korea does not want to end up like Iraq and Libya, both of which gave up their nuclear programs and then got slaughtered. We’re dealing with a small formerly colonized country with 12 nuclear weapons at most, trying to protect itself against an aggressive imperial superpower with more than 7000, and that has to be understood.
Music by Public Enemy "Hazy Shade of Criminal", Midnight Oil "US Forces", Unknown Korean Orchestra "The Snow", Nine Inch Nails "Hyperpower!" Lee Reed "Bazooka Rap"

 CFRU 93.3 FM
