Broadcast 426

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: DJ Frederick

Broadcast Restrictions: Contact producer for permission to broadcast.

License: Attribution Non-commercial Share Alike (by-nc-sa)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Each edition of Radio Thrift Shop features a flexible format & is an homage to the "underground" era of broadcasting & freeform radio stations of the 1960's and 1970's. RTS features a homegrown mix of old time radio shows and documentaries, vinyl records, 78s, 45's, LPs, private press releases, and a variety of cassette tapes and homemade / self released cds. Each broadcast of Radio Thrift Shop features an improvised playlist from DJ Frederick's music library.

Credits: Radio Thrift Shop is a low-tech show created and produced by DJ Frederick (Frederick Moe) and broadcast on WSCS 90.9 in New London NH and online via classicalwscs.org Saturday evenings from 10 pm until midnight eastern time.

DJ Frederick has been broadcasting at WSCS for 18 years & 43 years on the airwaves overall. DJ Frederick has hosted radio programs on WBCQ, WRMI, WSCS, The Global Voice and Radio 292 shortwave in Europe.

Notes: Radio Thrift Shop episodes include playlists that revolve around specific themes & others are completely unplanned with no agenda. Radio Thrift Shop is about love for non-commercial forms of radio. RTS features 33s, 45s, scratchy 78s, classic cassettes & cds. I enjoy spinning classic rock and pop, jazz, exotica, folk, acoustic, folk-rock, indie pop, lo-fi, psychedelic, easy listening & just about everything under the sun. Hopefully it all makes sense by the end of the hour. Occasionally these shows include documentaries or segments about the history and culture of music and/or radio. I invite your LPFM, Part 15, online or other radio project to broadcast Radio Thrift Shop. This is a labor of love! With much gratitude to listeners and radio geeks everywhere - thank you!



