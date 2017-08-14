Summary: The U.S. government realizes that North Korea is on the cusp of developing a nuclear weapons program capable of retaliation against the United States. They are therefore taking steps to prevent this program from coming to fruition. Key to the U.S. strategy is the prevention of the DPRK from developing the ability to defend itself.



It's forgotten today that the United States is the power that introduced nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula. The U.S. administration has regularly referred to the annihilation of North Korea, 'wiping it from the map' and such, since the end of the Korean War. This lunacy is not solely the policy of Donald Trump, but represents a longstanding policy of the U.S. threatening genocide.



Of course North Korea is a garrison state and a militarized state - it is forced to do so. But nobody ever mentions this.



Let's get real about who is the provocateur here: North Korea threatened to hit Guam after a U.S. general mentioned that his army had drawn up plans for pre-emptive war on North Korea. If the U.S. wants to threaten pre-emptive strikes, the DPRK can do the same.