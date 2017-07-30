Summary: On This Week In Palestine we have been following the attempts of the Zionist propaganda machine to silence Palestinian voices and movements on campuses across the country such as Students for Justice in Palestine and the BDS Movement. We often hear how Jewish students complain that such voices, movements and organizations create an “unsafe” environment for them, and that pro Palestinian political activity is anti-Semitic.



Such allegations were made by Jewish students during the hearing on the anti BDS bill at the Massachusetts State House on July 18th concerning Tufts University. However, Tufts professor Tom Abowd, following his testimony before the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight, was questioned about this alleged activity at Tufts by a member of the committee. Prof. Abowd’s response was that just the opposite was true. It was Zionist students who were on the offense at Tufts, and individual examples of harrassment of Jewish students could not be cited. The fallback position of the Zionist students was that political activity opposing the Israeli occupation of Palestine was anti-Semitic and created an unsafe climate on campus for Jewish students. Period. That seems to be the talking point on several campuses across the country as Israel tries to amp up opposition to the successful and growing Palestinian led, BDS campaign.



One of the campuses where pushback against pro Palestinian activity is most virulent is San Francisco State University. There, a courageous and outspoken Palestinian professor, Rabab Abdulhadi is under attack by the Zionist factions on campus. Today she tells her story. This presentation was recorded live by This Week in Palestine at the Truro Public Library.

