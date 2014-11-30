Notes: Dr. Ira Helfand explains what happens when a nuclear weapon hits the center of an American City. Professor Alan Robock is the leading expert on Nuclear Winter. He says that the firestorm of the burning city raises a cloud of dust into the Stratosphere where it circles and eventually covers the globe for up to a decade. Even a limited nuclear war using less than 1% of the existing weapons will bring darkness and famine to the Northern Hemisphere.



A US president threatening casually "fire, fury and .. power the likes of which this world has never seen before" displays ignorance of nuclear physics as well as Republican politics.



When Ronald Reagan, in the middle of his cold war campaign against the Soviet Union suddenly showed interest in meeting Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev to talk about the reduction of nuclear weapons, the world took notice. Later Reagan and Gorbachev made a joint statement. They said: "Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."



Dr. Ira Helfand was recorded at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston in April 2016. Professor Alan Robock was recorded in February 2015 in New York City.(Prof Robock is excerpted from Archive)