Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Byron Werner & Donavan Suitt
 Rural War Room  
The closing hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
Elvis Presley - Yoga Is As Yoga Does
The B-52's - Deviant Ingredient
Dead Kennedys - Viva Las Vegas
The Electric Flag - Killing Floor
Elvis Presley - Wolf Call
Fred Neil - Everybody's Talkin'
Al Green - I'm Glad You're Mine
Dolly Cooper - Ay La Bah
Elvis Presley - Interview Ft. Dix
Elvis Presley - I Can't Help Falling In Love With You (blooper)
Bob Thompson - Count Down
Mayo Thompson - The Lesson
Sparks - Angst In Your Pants
Elvis Presley - Queenie Wahine
Elvis Presley - Do The Clam / Clambake
The Books - Deaf Kids
Elvis Presley and Marilyn Mason - Signs Of The Zodiac
Dave Frishberg - My Swan Song
Goodnight From Elvis

00:59:39 English
 
Rural War Room Radio  00:59:39  320Kbps mp3
(140MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   