The third hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
Elvis Presley - Army Press Conference
Elvis Presley - Frankfort Special
Elvis Presley - G.I. Blues
The Savoys - Yacka Hoom Boom
Elvis Presley - I Got Lucky
Charles Mingus - Eat That Chicken
Muhammad Ali - Muhammad Ali & His Gang vs. Mr. Tooth Decay
Oscar Peterson - Incoherent Blues
The Residents - Fingertips
Raymond Scott - Rhythm Sample #6
Raymond Scott - Cat Concerto ("Alley Cats")
Elton & Betty White - Heat
Elton & Betty White - A Jelly Behind Woman Blows My Mind
Oranj Symphonette - A Shot In The Dark
Elvis Presley - I've Got A Dirty, Dirty Feeling
The New Main Street Singers - Potato's In The Paddy Wagon
The Pilgrim Travelers - Jesus Hits Like The Atom Bomb
The Coasters - Shopping For Clothes
Elvis Presley - Ft. Lauderdale Chamber Of Commerce
Joe Satriani - Flying In A Blue Dream (live)