Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner
 Rural War Room  
The third hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
Elvis Presley - Army Press Conference
Elvis Presley - Frankfort Special
Elvis Presley - G.I. Blues
The Savoys - Yacka Hoom Boom
Elvis Presley - I Got Lucky
Charles Mingus - Eat That Chicken
Muhammad Ali - Muhammad Ali & His Gang vs. Mr. Tooth Decay
Oscar Peterson - Incoherent Blues
The Residents - Fingertips
Raymond Scott - Rhythm Sample #6
Raymond Scott - Cat Concerto ("Alley Cats")
Elton & Betty White - Heat
Elton & Betty White - A Jelly Behind Woman Blows My Mind
Oranj Symphonette - A Shot In The Dark
Elvis Presley - I've Got A Dirty, Dirty Feeling
The New Main Street Singers - Potato's In The Paddy Wagon
The Pilgrim Travelers - Jesus Hits Like The Atom Bomb
The Coasters - Shopping For Clothes
Elvis Presley - Ft. Lauderdale Chamber Of Commerce
Joe Satriani - Flying In A Blue Dream (live)

  Download Program Podcast
00:58:09 English
 
  View Script
    
Rural War Room Radio  00:58:09  320Kbps mp3
(136MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   