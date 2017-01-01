Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative 
 the Bath Road Bristol Commercial Vehicle factory in Brislington shipped buses all over the world
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
The Bristol Omnibus vehicle collection of about 20 'Bristol marque' buses and coaches is jointly owned by Mike Walker, Martin Curtis and Alan Peters. As Mike Walker explains, bus manufacturing at the Bath Road factory site in Brislington was a big part of Bristol industry for generations. Mike takes us through fifty years or so of Bristol buses in his collection from the 1920s to 1970s including the famed 'Lodekker', a double-decker bus designed to get under low bridges without losing its head.
http://www.bristolbuses.co.uk

