Credits: The Bristol Omnibus vehicle collection of about 20 'Bristol marque' buses and coaches is jointly owned by Mike Walker, Martin Curtis and Alan Peters. As Mike Walker explains, bus manufacturing at the Bath Road factory site in Brislington was a big part of Bristol industry for generations. Mike takes us through fifty years or so of Bristol buses in his collection from the 1920s to 1970s including the famed 'Lodekker', a double-decker bus designed to get under low bridges without losing its head.

http://www.bristolbuses.co.uk