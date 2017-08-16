August 16, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Summary: Music for Sahara Desert picnics; from Peru to Bollywood; reggae from 1977, the year when two sevens clashed; new Afrobeat by Antibalas and Professor Wouassa

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Tinariwen | Mali | Soixtante Trois | Aman Iman : Water Is Life | Independiente | 2007

Mdou Moctar | Niger | Sousoume Tamachek | Sousoume Tamachek | Sahelsounds | 2017



Oumar Konate | Mali | Dangai | Oumar Live In America | Clermont Music | 2017

Baaba Maal & Mansouk Seck | Senegal | Bibbe Leydy | Djam Leelii : The Adventurers | Mango | 1984



Los Wembler's De Iquitos | Peru | Sonido Amazonico | Ikaro Del Amor | Barbes | 2017

Los Charles De Huaral | Peru | El Judio | Cumbias Psicodelicas Vol. 1: Ayahuasca | Repsycled | 1976

Matorralman | Mexico | Operacion Dinamo | Guateque Estelar | Nacional | 2010



The Bombay Royale | Australia-India | Run Kitty Run | Run Kitty Run | HopeStreet | 2017

Lata Mangeshka, Asha Bhosle & Mahendra Kapoor | India | Pyar Zindagi Hai | Muqaddar Ka Sikandar original soundtrack | His Master's Voice | 1978



Culture | Jamaica | Two Sevens Clash | Two Sevens Clash | Joe Gibbs Record Globe | 1977

Peter Tosh | Jamaica | Downpressor Man | Equal Rights | Columbia | 1977

Bob Marley & The Wailers | Jamaica | One Love / People Get Ready | Exodus | Island | 1977



Althea & Donna | Jamaica | Uptown Top Ranking | single | Lightning | 1977

The Congos | Jamaica | Fisherman | Heart Of The Congos | Black Art | 1977



Antibalas | USA | Gold Rush | single | Daptone | 2017



Professor Wouassa | Switzerland | Sunu Reou | Grow Yes Yes! | Matasuna | 2017



