Music for Sahara Desert picnics; from Peru to Bollywood; reggae from 1977, the year when two sevens clashed; new Afrobeat by Antibalas and Professor Wouassa
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Tinariwen | Mali | Soixtante Trois | Aman Iman : Water Is Life | Independiente | 2007
Mdou Moctar | Niger | Sousoume Tamachek | Sousoume Tamachek | Sahelsounds | 2017
Oumar Konate | Mali | Dangai | Oumar Live In America | Clermont Music | 2017
Baaba Maal & Mansouk Seck | Senegal | Bibbe Leydy | Djam Leelii : The Adventurers | Mango | 1984
Los Wembler's De Iquitos | Peru | Sonido Amazonico | Ikaro Del Amor | Barbes | 2017
Los Charles De Huaral | Peru | El Judio | Cumbias Psicodelicas Vol. 1: Ayahuasca | Repsycled | 1976
Matorralman | Mexico | Operacion Dinamo | Guateque Estelar | Nacional | 2010
The Bombay Royale | Australia-India | Run Kitty Run | Run Kitty Run | HopeStreet | 2017
Lata Mangeshka, Asha Bhosle & Mahendra Kapoor | India | Pyar Zindagi Hai | Muqaddar Ka Sikandar original soundtrack | His Master's Voice | 1978
Culture | Jamaica | Two Sevens Clash | Two Sevens Clash | Joe Gibbs Record Globe | 1977
Peter Tosh | Jamaica | Downpressor Man | Equal Rights | Columbia | 1977
Bob Marley & The Wailers | Jamaica | One Love / People Get Ready | Exodus | Island | 1977
Althea & Donna | Jamaica | Uptown Top Ranking | single | Lightning | 1977
The Congos | Jamaica | Fisherman | Heart Of The Congos | Black Art | 1977
Antibalas | USA | Gold Rush | single | Daptone | 2017
Professor Wouassa | Switzerland | Sunu Reou | Grow Yes Yes! | Matasuna | 2017