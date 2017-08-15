Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Mixed Tape 
 S13E29: Weekly all-Canadian community radio music potpourri
 Weekly Program
 Brian Cleveland, Julia Rogers
 Brian Cleveland  
Brian Cleveland plays a selection of new Canadian music. This week's episode features tracks from Denmother, Property//, subtle, Jamie Comeau, and more.
Spoken Word: 21 minutes
100% New
100% CanCon
30% FemCon
100% Maritime-based artists

T. Thomason - "Mama's Boy (ft. Kenny Boothby)"
Denmother - "Chapter 3: Line It Up"
Denmother - "Chapter 4: Cold Hands"
Denmother - "Chapter 5: The Baker and The Bird"
Property// - "Full Circle"
Property// - "Climatize"
subtle - "Boy Wonder"
subtle - "Procrastinator"
Jamie Comeau - "Plenty Of Ground"
Shrimp Ring - "Space Food"
This program is produced weekly at Local 107.3FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and is available for free syndication to community radio partners. If you choose to air The Mixed Tape, or have any questions or comments. please let me know at brian@cfmh.ca

  Download Program Podcast
00:59:18 English 2017-08-15
 Local 107.3 FM (CFMH) - Saint John, New Brunswick
  View Script
    
 00:59:18  128Kbps mp3
(56MB) Mono		 8 Download File...
   