|
|
|
|
|
|
| Weekly Program
|
| Max Shea, Host
|
| Max Shea
|
| For non-profit use only.
|
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
|
|
|For complete, detailed playlists, please visit: martiangardens.blog
Alvin Lucier: Carbon Copies (20:16)
Tim Hodgkinson: SHHH (7:19)
The Hyperion Ensemble: Nouvelle Axe (A. Avram) (12:26)
Krzysztof Penderecki: The Awakening of Jacob (7:55)
|
|
|00:58:00
|English
|2017-08-17
|
| Amherst, MA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Martian Gardens Episode 896 Hour 2
| 00:58:00
|128Kbps mp3
(54MB) Stereo
|4
|